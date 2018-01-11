Project Veritas Video Exposes Twitter as Part of "American Pravda"

Project Veritas is at it again — this time exposing Twitter as part of the “American Pravda” of fake news designed to manipulate the way people think by controlling their access to information and being “more than happy” to violate users’ trust to help the government.

Project Veritas (veritas is Latin for truth) has already exposed major media — including CNN and the New York Times — as part of its “American Pravda” series. Now, James O’Keefe — the man behind Project Veritas — is turning his attention toward social media. In an undercover video published Tuesday, O’Keefe shows that a Twitter engineer says the company is “more than happy to help the Departmet of Justice [DOJ] in their little investigation” by turning over all of President Trump’s tweets and direct messages (Twitter’s version of private messaging) to the DOJ — “even the ones he’s deleted.”

In the video, Senior Network Security Engineer Clay Haynes is shown chatting with a young lady that he does not know is a Project Veritas undercover journalist. He also does not know he is being recorded. That recording happened on January 3. In answer to the young lady’s question, “So you’re not a Trump lover?” Haynes says, “No.” He goes on to say, “We’re more than happy to help the Department of Justice in their little investigation.”

After the undercover journalist asks, “Okay, like how” and giggles approvingly, Haynes elaborates. (As an aside, do these guys never learn?) He answers her by saying, “Basically, giving them every single tweet he’s posted — even the ones he’s deleted.” With the journalist prompting him by saying, “Okay,” Haynes continues, “Any direct messages, any mentions, oh yeah.”

He justifies his actions and those of his employer by saying, “I don’t like being part of the machine that is contributing to America’s downfall,” obviously referring to the fact that President Trump uses Twitter for its intended purpose: mass communication. It seems that since Haynes and his coworkers don’t like the message, they can manipulate the system with a clear conscience.

While Twiiter has defended itself for not simply banning the president from its platform, Haynes says the company has “had internal reviews about that.” Speaking for himself, Haynes can be seen saying President Trump is “dangerous,” adding, “don’t like him and he’s a terrible human being and I want to get rid of him.” Twitter’s hypocrisy is evident: The social media giant wants to be seen as tolerant and unbiased, while working against those self-proclaimed values behind the scenes.

Another part of the video — filmed last week — shows Haynes talking to an undercover and disguised James O’Keefe, who asks him about Twitter “helping the Department of Justice in their little investigation.” Haynes, was not willing to comment. James O’Keefe, you see — even in disguise — is not a young lady.

But his previous statements paint a pretty damning picture. “So, what we can do on our side is actually very terrifying,” he told the female undercover journalist, going on to explain, “We have full access to every single person’s account, every single direct message, deleted direct message, deleted tweets — I can tell you who exactly logged in from where, what username and password, when they changed their password.” He also said that one reason Twitter keeps those logs is that “it helps us detect a pattern of history.”

Haynes described the practice as “very, very dangerous,” and “very, very creepy Big Brother-ish.” No doubt.

And while many conservatives — including ostensibly President Trump — use Twitter on a daily basis, Haynes made it clear that there is no room for the conservative mindset at the company. “I’m a bleeding-heart liberal,” he said, adding, “I think it comes with the territory.”

In the “internal reviews” held at Twitter about banning President Trump’s account, Haynes said he “wasn’t the only one that basically said that if we let this maniac — something along the lines of, if we let this maniac continue, we would have a hard time finding another job.”

While the left-leaning philosophy of Twitter is not breaking news, the degree to which the company would be “more than happy to help the Department of Justice with their little investigation” is chilling. Especially considering that a senior engineer at the company realizes that the methods for doing that are “very, very dangerous,” and “very, very creepy Big Brother-ish.”

O’Keefe ends the video by pointing out that while it is not known whether Twitter has been subpoenaed for that information, it shouldn’t really matter. After all, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey tweeted Twitter’s support of Apple last year when Apple refused to comply with an order to break into the iPhone of San Bernardino terrorist Syed Farook because of the privacy implications involved. That tweet said, “We stand with @tim_cook [Apple’s CEO] and Apple (and thank him for his leadership)!”and carried a link to Tim Cook’s open letter explaining his company’s decision. Apparently that was then and this is now.

Also, that was a terrorist and this is President Trump. And while Apple was right to stand its ground and Twitter was right to support Apple, right appears to have nothing to do with Twitter being “more than happy” about violating a user’s trust if that user is @realDonaldTrump. Because this isn’t about right; it’s about the Left.

This is a developing story and The New American will keep our readers updated.

Photo: screenshot from YouTube video of Project Veritas Twitter expose