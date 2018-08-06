Censorship: Alex Jones Removed from Apple, Facebook, YouTube, Spotify

On Monday, tech giant Apple joined in on the censorship fun by removing five of six podcasts of Alex Jones and Infowars from their iTunes and Podcasts apps. Apple’s move was draconian, completely removing all of the shows on those five podcasts instead of singling out the more “offensive” ones.

“Apple does not tolerate hate speech, and we have clear guidelines that creators and developers must follow to ensure we provide a safe environment for all of our users,” a company statement said. “Podcasts that violate these guidelines are removed from our directory making them no longer searchable or available for download or streaming. We believe in representing a wide range of views, so long as people are respectful to those with differing opinions.”

So, Apple is creating a “safe space” for news consumers, is that it? Then why is progressive The Young Turks show still available on the platform? Its hosts regularly disagree with conservatives and are certainly not always “respectful to those with differing opinions.” On election night of 2016, host Ana Kasparian referred to female Trump supporters as “dumb.” Both Kasparian and The Young Turks founder Cenk Uygur have loudly disagreed with Jones himself, with Uygur shouting in his face and Kasparian calling him a “fat f**k” at the 2016 Republican National Convention.

Not to be outdone, Facebook continued its war against Jones and his Infowars platform by banning four pages — the Alex Jones page; the Alex Jones Channel page; the Infowars Nightly News page and the Infowars page — belonging to Jones for allegedly violating the social network’s policy on “hate speech.”

Facebook claimed in a statement that the pages were removed “for glorifying violence, which violates our graphic violence policy, and using dehumanizing language to describe people who are transgender, Muslim and immigrants, which violates our hate speech policies.” The statement did not offer any specific violations.

As with Apple’s, Facebook’s decision is inconsistent. The social-media giant still allows many pages depicting and encouraging violence and racial animosity, such as Antifa pages calling for violence, a page called “Kill Trump,” and many pages dedicated to “hateful” speech against Christians, Jews, Americans, etc.

Google and its satellite company YouTube have stepped up their own censorship efforts by banning Jones’ channel. Try to go to Jones’ official YouTube page and you will only see the message, “This channel is no longer available. Unsubscribe if you would like to remove it.”

Spotify has also jumped on the censorship bandwagon by banning Jones and Infowars from their site, claiming that the Alex Jones Show violated its hate content policy, which prohibits content that “expressly and principally promotes, advocates or incites hatred or violence against a group or individual based on characteristics.”

All of these tech companies banning so-called conspiracy theorist Jones on the same day? It seems almost coordinated — a conspiracy, if you will.

Gateway Pundit does an excellent job in quantifying the damage done by these tech companies’ efforts to marginalize not just Jones, but conservatives in general. Beginning in January of 2017, traffic from Facebook to selected conservative news sites has dropped by 93 percent. That’s not coincidence. The giants in the liberal tech world realized that the election of Donald Trump had a lot to do with alternative news sources, and they have acted accordingly to get rid of that influence.

Infowars editor Paul Joseph Watson put it this way on Twitter: “This is the key point. 4 big tech firms all banned InfoWars within 12 hours of each other. This suggests collusion and PROVES that their terms of service are all arbitrary and bulls**t. Incredible”

Amazingly, Jones is still on Twitter — for now. Though, with Twitter’s policy of shadowbanning conservative voices, one has to wonder how long Jones will last there. In the wake of Jones’ banning by other social-media and tech sites, Twitter is facing enormous pressure to ban Jones as well.

Interestingly, Apple now has a large presence in the People’s Republic of China and is working closely with that government, which currently bans over 8,000 websites, including Google, Facebook, and YouTube. At least the communists are honest about it. They don’t want their people to see certain things, so they block them. In America and other western nations, the censorship is more insidious, as we are told such bans are all about restricting “fake news” and “hate speech,” even though these claims are observably false.

Make no mistake: These bans have little to nothing to do with so-called hate speech or fake news. The leftists who run these companies and the overlord leftists in the mainstream media and globalist circles who pressure these companies do not like the fact that Americans can now get their news and information without their spin on it. Alex Jones is nothing but the first domino here.

Image: screenshot from infowars.com