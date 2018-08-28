Amid Google Scandal, Soros-backed Plan to Censor Web Draws Fire

[J]

A secret scheme to destroy President Donald Trump and silence conservative voices online, hatched by Clinton hack David Brock and funded by billionaire extremist George Soros and other globalists, is back in the headlines after first being exposed last year. The reason for the renewed interest: With Big Tech social-media and Internet giants purging and silencing viewpoints the globalist establishment and its far-left “useful idiots” disagree with, the secret plot has taken on new relevance. One analyst even said the accelerating online censorship campaign of the tech giants “mirrors” the Soros-Brock plot exactly.

The resurgence of interest in the conspiratorial scheming comes amid censorship purges and a growing national scandal involving Google’s blatant manipulation of its search results. Among other concerns, the search-engine behemoth has reportedly rigged its algorithm to ensure the dominance of establishment and left-wing propaganda in searches. A recent analysis found that a staggering 96 percent of results on Google News for “Trump” come from liberal sources, with the “fake news” kingpins at CNN dominating. Every one of the top 100 results came from an establishment source. President Trump has suggested the manipulation may be illegal but that the scandal would be “addressed.”

The secret Soros-Brock plan to destroy Trump and censor the Internet was first revealed publicly by the online Washington Free Beacon last year. Meeting at a ritzy South Florida resort in late January of 2017, Brock — the longtime Clinton operative who founded the Soros-funded “Media Matters” — presented the controversial plan to a network of mega-donors. Headlined “Democracy Matters: Strategic Plan for Action,” the document outlines a plot involving a battery of bigoted and hateful organizations working in partnership with Big Tech to muzzle Christians, conservatives, libertarians, Trump supporters, and others.

Basically, as this magazine reported at the time, the establishment realized that even all their propaganda organs combined could no longer control the narrative or the elections process. And so, despite acknowledging their success in dominating the narrative within the establishment media, urgent measures were required to combat the spread of truth online. “Generally speaking and simply put, Democrats got clobbered in the digital space,” the Brock document says, adding that Trump, by contrast, effectively spoke to the grassroots via the Internet. “And the right colonized Facebook, which has established a virtual monopoly on information distribution.”

The document vows relentless war on “right-wing propagandists” and promises that Internet and social-media platforms such as Google and Facebook will “no longer uncritically and without consequence host” content the billionaire extremists disagree with. Social-media campaigns calling out left-wing propagandists will be “punished and halted,” the document adds under the guise of fighting “harassment.” Even more troubling, the paper suggests that there may be a conspiracy between Big Tech and Brock's billionaire buddies. For instance, the document boasts of having “access to raw data from Facebook, Twitter, and other social media sites” that will allow the radical leftists to “systemically monitor and analyze this unfiltered data.”

But it gets worse. Brock and his minions boast of “engaging with Facebook leadership behind the scenes.” According to the document, Brock and his team provided Facebook with a “detailed map of the constellation of right-wing Facebook pages that had been the biggest purveyors of fake news.” And not too long after that, Facebook changed its algorithms, crushing traffic levels to conservative publishers and content creators, and even President Trump. Left-wing establishment voices, by contrast, received a boost from Facebook.

“After Facebook responded to our campaign by acknowledging the problem of fake news and agreeing to do something about it, we began a dialogue,” the document explains, with “fake news” basically a placeholder for news the establishment and its leftist allies hope to supress. “It became clear from these conversations that Facebook needed our help in fully understanding the problem and identifying concrete solutions. Further, it also became clear that we had information and insight that they didn’t have that was helpful in educating them on the full scope of the problem.” Numerous Big Tech firms have also partnered with the discredited Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), a fringe left-wing outfit widely described by mainstream organizations as an “anti-Christian hate group.”

Meanwhile, Google, which dominates global Internet searches and controls what information is seen by literally billions of people, received from Brock and his allies “the information necessary to identify 40 of the worst fake new sites” so they could be shut down and bankrupted by Google. Analysts said the giant firm, which is owned by Alphabet, which also owns video giant Youtube, appears to have moved on Brock's plan in 2016 when a number of top conservative sites were crushed by the company. Among the victims cited in media reports were the Gateway Pundit, Breitbart, the Drudge Report, Infowars, Conservative Treehouse, and Zero Hedge. The New American magazine also reported last summer that Google had started blatantly suppressing its website.

The organizers of the Brock summit, who were hoping to raise $40 million from the approximately 100 mega-donors in attendance, also suggested that their alliance with Big Tech would allow them to silence voices that contradict their lies — voices they dishonestly label “fake news.” “The earlier we can identify a fake news story, the more effectively we can quash it,” the memo explains. “With this new technology at our fingertips, researchers monitoring news in real time will be able to identify the origins of a lie with mathematical precision, creating an early warning system for fake news and disinformation.”

To understand the level of vitriol and dishonesty that characterizes the strategy document and its authors, a look at some of its targets illustrates it well. For instance, Breitbart News, one of the Soros-funded cabal's top targets, is described as a “nexus point for the so-called alt-right (the newest branding for American white nationalism, anti-Semitism, and misogyny) to exploit vulnerabilities throughout the media landscape.” Of course, Breitbart has never promoted white nationalism, anti-Semitism, or misogyny. If it had, the establishment propaganda machine would have examples other than an allegedly "anti-Semitic" headline about neoconservative warmonger Bill Kristol written by a well-known Jewish writer.

Other key goals of the fringe billionaire cabal meeting in Aventura, Florida, include defeating Trump either through impeachment or the 2020 election, shifting power back to Democrats at all levels of government, and using a "robust digital program" to manipulate voters directly online. “Trump will be afflicted by a steady flow of damaging information, new revelations, and an inability to avoid conflicts issues,” the memo says, adding that Brock and his minions will ensure that the administration is "forced to defend illegal conduct" in court while they work at “delegitimizing Donald Trump's presidency.” The memo also promises to force Trump allies to “step down.”

The controversial plan to censor the Internet and destroy Trump centers around four fringe groups with direct links to Brock, Soros, and a shadowy cabal of establishment billionaires and their political hatchet men. These include Media Matters, which styles itself the “nation's premier progressive media watchdog and rapid-response research center” dedicated to “disarming right-wing misinformation.” Also involved is the Soros-funded American Bridge, “a progressive research and communications organization”; the “Shareblue” website, a self-styled “news” site with less credibility than even CNN; and Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), a far-left attack group that exists to smear Trump and Republicans.

But while Brock may have been bragging about his secret influence over the increasingly far-left technology companies, the backlash is growing fast. On August 28, President Trump even chimed in. “Google search results for Trump News shows only the viewing/reporting of Fake News Media. In other words, they have it RIGGED, for me and others, so that almost all stories and news is BAD,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Fake CNN is prominent. Republican/Conservative and Fair Media is shut out. Illegal? 96% of results on 'Trump News' are from National Left-Wing Media, very dangerous. Google and others are suppressing voices of Conservatives and hiding information and news that is good. They are controlling what we can & cannot see. This is a very serious situation — will be addressed!”

The president was referring to a recent analysis by PJ Media that went viral showing that all of the top 100 results for “Trump” news on Google News came from establishment media outlets — literally every single one. Worse still, 96 of those results came from outlets that are almost universally recognized as ranging from liberal bias to unhinged left-wing ideologues. CNN, widely ridiculed as “fake news” by the president and tens of millions of Americans, dominated that list. The only supposedly “conservative” outlets that returned any hits (five hits total) were Fox News and the Wall Street Journal, both of which are owned by establishment figure Rupert Murdoch and both of which promote establishment propaganda — albeit sometimes with a “conservative” spin. No doubt Brock and his paymasters were pleased.

In the upcoming print issue of The New American, this magazine explores Big Tech's war on free speech in much more depth. From the ongoing purge of dissenting voices to the massive backlash against censorship to the growing array of alternatives to the old legacy Internet giants, the cover story package covers it all. The best news of all: The ongoing purge proves that the establishment realizes its lies and propaganda cannot compete even in a rigged marketplace of ideas manipulated by shadow bans and dishonest algorithms, much less in a true free market of ideas. In short, the truth is winning. Americans are waking up to the media's lies, and they want the truth. Stay tuned to this space for more!

Image: vchal via iStock / Getty Images Plus

Alex Newman is a correspondent for The New American, covering economics, education, politics, and more. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Follow him on Twitter @ALEXNEWMAN_JOU or on Facebook.

