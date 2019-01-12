Whistleblower: Obama-era Deep State Surveillance Program Spied on Trump, Judges, Others

As the endless drone of “Trump/Russia collusion” continues, more evidence is to coming to light that key Democrats — including President Barack Obama — used the power of the surveillance state to illegally spy on prominent Americans — including Donald Trump (even before he was a candidate). As part of what President Trump has repeatedly called a “witch hunt,” the Obama administration collected confidential data on Trump and others, according to freedom activist lawyer Larry Klayman, who is also the founder of both Judicial Watch and Freedom Watch.

Klayman’s claim is not new. In fact, it is not even really his claim. It comes from his client, former NSA and CIA contractor Dennis Montgomery, who “left the NSA and CIA with 47 hard drives and over 600 million pages of information, much of which is classified,” showing “the spy agencies were engaged for years in systematic illegal surveillance on prominent Americans, including the chief justice of the Supreme Court, other justices, 156 judges, prominent businessmen such as Donald Trump” and Larry Klayman himself, according to a an op-ed piece written by Klayman in March 2017. The purpose of that illegal Deep State surveillance — Klayman surmises — is “for potential coercion, blackmail or other nefarious purposes.”

Given the way the Deep State (and its Democrat political accomplices) have attacked, derided, smeared, and undermined Donald Trump since as soon as he became a viable candidate, it is easy to follow — and believe — Klayman’s assertion

In June 2017, Klayman joined Montgomery in suing former FBI Director James Comey, alleging that the FBI (under Comey’s leadership) was involved in a cover-up of the FBI targeting both Klayman and Montgomery — along with others — as subjects of illegal surveillance. As Klayman stated after filing the suit:

Former FBI Director Comey and his agency have not only illegally spied on Mr. Montgomery and me, but have covered up and thus engaged in an obstruction of justice of the FBI's and the other intelligence agencies' illegal and unconstitutional mass surveillance. In the process of this illegal behavior, they have seriously damaged Montgomery and me, and they will be held fully accountable under the rule of law, for this and other tortious acts which should also now be included in the on-going grand jury investigation of Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

When Montgomery walked away from his NSA/CIA contract in 2015 with those hundreds of millions of damning documents, he did so as a whistleblower. But — as Klayman wrote in the above-cited op-ed piece, “when Montgomery came forward as a whistleblower to congressional intelligence committees and various other congressmen and senators, including Senator Charles Grassley, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, who, like Comey, once had a reputation for integrity, he was ‘blown off;’ no one wanted to even hear what he had to say.” Klayman offers two believable possible reasons for the cold shoulder Montgomery received from the congressional intelligence and judiciary committees: “Montgomery’s allegations were either too hot to handle” or those committees “already knew that this unconstitutional surveillance was being undertaken.” The second option would mean that the Deep State has deep roots and may well be controlling some on those committees. It could be that the coercion and blackmail Klayman mentioned is at the foundation of that control.

The lawsuit against Comey stems from then-FBI Director Comey burying Montgomery’s evidence. After being “blown off” by those who — as part of their congressional duties — are charged with watching the watchers, Montgomery went to Klayman. With the help of the Honorable Royce Lamberth of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia (who also served as presiding judge of the United States Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court from 1995 to 2002), Klayman brought Montgomery forward to FBI Director James Comey, through his General Counsel James Baker.

After receiving an immunity deal to prevent being charged for removing classified information, Montgomery turned over the hard drives to the FBI and submitted to being interviewed by agents. In that interview — which was conducted and videoed by Special FBI Agents Walter Giardina and William Barnett — Montgomery “laid out how persons such as then-businessman Donald Trump were illegally spied upon by Clapper, Brennan, and the spy agencies of the Obama administration,” according to Klayman. Even more damning, Klayman says Montgomery told the agents that the information on those hard drives shows that “these spy agencies had manipulated voting in Florida during the 2008 presidential election, which illegal tampering resulted in helping Obama to win the White House.”

What was the result of that interview and the turning over of those drives? Nothing. Montgomery was again ignored.

While both Montgomery and Klayman are controversial figures, that fact is irrelevant to the point of whether what they are telling is the truth. That is best determined by examining their claims in light of the evidence. That evidence is damning to the Deep State.

On March 19, 2017, Lt. General Thomas McInerney, who seved as as commander of 11th Air Force in Alaska, as well as other top military positions under the secretary of defense and the vice president of the United States before his retirement in 1994, was a guest on Ann Arbor’s WAAM radio program “Operation Freedom.” McInerney told host Dr. Dave Janda that he had just received from retired Four-Star Admiral James “Ace” Lyons, who had served as Commander of the U.S. Navy’s Pacific Fleet from 1985 to 1987, information showing that “President Obama’s Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and Central Intelligence Agency Director John Brennan oversaw a secret computer system known as ‘The Hammer.’”

That program was used to conduct “illegal and unconstitutional government data harvesting and wire-tapping.” While reading the message from Lyons, McInerney states that Montgomery is the original source of the information. The revelation of “The Hammer” meshes perfectly with WikiLeaks “Vault 7” revelations of a CIA project code-named HAMR that is used to conduct mobile phone hacking for the purpose of turning a target’s mobile phone into a surveillance tool.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller — who is leading the investigation of Trump/Russia collusion — is also implicated as being involved in the illegal surveillance program during his tenure as Director of the FBI from 2001 to 2013. In an exclusive interview with CDN, Klayman said that the FBI, under Mueller, was the supplier of the computers used to conduct the illegal surveillance on Trump and others. Montgomery is quoted in the article as declaring, “This is very, very, very powerful technology, and it was created under Robert Mueller’s watch. The last person I would think that should be investigating Donald Trump is Robert Mueller, who was collecting information on Donald Trump ten years ago.... Mueller has a huge conflict of interest, a huge conflict of interest.”

Further evidence comes from the trove of text messages back and forth between those two now-infamous FBI agents Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, who were no more careful about exposing their political agenda than they were about exposing their extramarital affair. Strzok and Page worked on both the Clinton e-mail server investigation and the Trump/Russia collusion investigation. Text messages back and forth between the two reveal plans to protect Hillary Clinton from the consequences of operating an illegal e-mail server and an “insurance policy” they and others inside the Deep State had in place to either keep Donald Trump from winning the election — or at least deligitimize his presidency, if he were to win.

Mueller — who is up to his neck in the illegal surveillance of Trump (years before he was a candidate) and other private U.S. citizens — appears to be that “insurance policy.” And — to put in the for-what-it’s-worth column — it was Mueller, in his capacity as FBI Director, who personally delivered the Highly Enriched Uranium (HEU) to Russia as part of then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s UraniumOne scandal. That scandal filled Hillary's financial coffers while selling off roughly a quarter of America’s uranium reserves to the very people she and Mueller are now accusing Trump of colluding with.

Within hours of McInerney’s revelation of “The Hammer,” Strzok and Page texted back and forth about Klayman and Montgomery, mentioning them by name, saying about an e-mail they had just received, “I’m not going to respond to the whole group. The Klayman/Montgomery stuff in the email Jim just sent is utter BS. Best to say nothing and brief later if necessary.”

The weaponization of illegally gathered data on “Supreme Court Justices, 159 Article III judges, elected officials, and 20 million other Americans” including Donald Trump, alleged by Montgomery and Klayman and demonstrated by the evidence that continues to come forward, seems to have been the Deep State’s most powerful tool in controlling the direction of America. With the surprise election of Trump, that program appears ready to be fully exposed. That is exposure the Deep State cannot stand.

Photo of Donald Trump and Barack Obama: AP Images