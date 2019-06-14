Facebook Watching Your Offline Activity to Label You a “Hate Agent”

The Big Tech’s oligarchy’s campaign to code and trace the activities of social media users, then shut them down as haters, is worse than anyone thought.

Facebook is now collecting information about its users’ offline activity so it can label them “hate agents” if they run afoul of the shifting set of rules the social media giant employs to control speech.

But Facebook’s move is no surprise. The Social Justice Warriors who control social media have been waging a war against their enemies — meaning conservatives and anyone else who doesn't agree with social justice warriors — for some time.

Indeed, what the SJW’s at Google, Twitter, and Facebook are waging isn’t just war. It’s a reign of terror. Anyone they don’t like can be deplatformed, demonetized, and, should they earn their daily bread online through those platforms, ruined financially.

Facebook’s Watching

The latest news comes from a source inside Facebook who spilled the beans to Breitbart.com’s Allum Bokhari, who might himself be labeled a “hate agent” for publishing the truth.

Facebook, again, watches what its users do offline, not just on Facebook or other platforms. Then, it acts.

Reported Bokhari:

Facebook monitors the offline behavior of its users to determine if they should be categorized as a “Hate Agent,” according to a document provided exclusively to Breitbart News by a source within the social media giant.

The document, titled “Hate Agent Policy Review” outlines a series of “signals” that Facebook uses to determine if someone ought to be categorized as a “hate agent” and banned from the platform.

Those signals include a wide range of on- and off-platform behavior. If you praise the wrong individual, interview them, or appear at events alongside them, Facebook may categorize you as a “hate agent.”

The document also explains that Facebook has concocted myriad ways to label you a hate agent:

Facebook may also categorize you as a hate agent if you self-identify with or advocate for a “Designated Hateful Ideology,” if you associate with a “Designated Hate Entity” (one of the examples cited by Facebook as a “hate entity” includes Islam critic Tommy Robinson), or if you have “tattoos of hate symbols or hate slogans.” (The document cites no examples of these, but the media and “anti-racism” advocacy groups increasingly label innocuous items as “hate symbols,” including a cartoon frog and the “OK” hand sign.)

Facebook will also categorize you as a hate agent for possession of “hate paraphernalia,” although the document provides no examples of what falls into this category.

Even worse, Facebook might also use something you say in private to label you.

Examples of Facebook’s labeling? It banned the highly popular Paul Joseph Watson because he praised and interviewed British anti-immigration activist Tommy Robinson, and “star conservative pundit Candace Owens and conservative author and terrorism expert Brigitte Gabriel were also on the list, as were British politicians Carl Benjamin and Anne Marie Waters,” Breitbart reported.

Such is Facebook’s totalitarian dragnet that even neutral commentary can invite the label. That’s how Benjamin received his, Bokhari reported. “Facebook also accuses Benjamin, a classical liberal and critic of identity politics, as ‘representing the ideology of an ethnostate’ for a post in which he calls out an actual advocate of an ethnostate.”

Last month, Facebook banned Alex Jones and his Infowars empire, the flamboyant homosexual provocateur, Milos Yiannapoulos, and Nation of Islam crackpot Louis Farrakhan.

Other Sites, Other Targets

Last week, YouTube demonetized the videos of conservative comedian and entertainer Steven Crowder because he “bullied” a homosexual writer. The move backfired and actually helped his brand, but the Robespierres in charge of Big Tech’s cyber-guillotine have lopped off the heads of others, too.

Patreon, the video-monetizing service, banned conservative journalist Lauren Southern after she joined an effort to stop non-governmental organizations from abetting the illegal-alien invasion of Europe. Southern had produced a documentary about the illegal-alien invasion, Borderless, which showed that open-borders leftists from NGOs were coaching illegal-alien Africans in Europe to lie about needing asylum. YouTube initially censored the documentary, but Southern uploaded a backup that is still there.

After Robert Spencer of JihadWatch set up a Patreon account, the platform quickly notified him that Mastercard had said Spencer can’t use its services to collect money for his work.

David Horowitz and his Freedom Center prevailed in their fight against Visa and Mastercard, which tried to shut down his using the credit cards for donations at the behest of the discredited Southern Poverty Law Center, which now faces multiple lawsuits for its false and defamatory claims about conservatives and others it dislikes.

