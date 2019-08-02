Former Google Engineer Claims He Was Fired Over His Conservative Views

The “tolerant” Left continues to reveal it is anything but if allegations from a former Google engineer are founded.

Kevin Cernekee, a former engineer for Google, claims to have been fired because he advocated for conservative employees who had been subjected to harassment and retaliation by company superiors. And while Google denies these allegations, Cernekee notes he was fired shortly after a colleague complained about him on one of the message boards and asked, “Can’t we just fire the poisonous a**holes already?”

Cernekee contends several of his posts on the company’s internal message boards in 2015 angered some of his colleagues, prompting an official warning from human resources about disrespectful conduct. He says around the same time, his name appeared on a senior manager’s “written blacklist.”

Over the next three years, Cernekee states he battled Google and its unfair treatment of conservative employees until he was terminated in June 2018.

Google denies Cernekee’s accusations, however, asserting the employee was fired for “misuing company equipment.” The media giant claims he used a personal device to download tens of thousands of confidential internal documents, The Hill reports.

A Google spokesperson told The Hill it welcomes “lively debate” and diverse viewpoints.

Not true, says one of Cernekee’s former colleagues, James Damore, a former Google software engineer. Damore claims he too experienced bias at Google after writing an internal blog post in which he argued women on average were less suited for tech jobs than men, the Wall Street Journal writes.

Damore told YouTube chat-show host Stefan Molyneux in a 2017 interview that he wrote a 10-page memo entitled “Google’s Ideological Echo Chamber” after attending a “secretive” diversity training session that rubbed him the wrong way. The memo, which was posted on an internal mailing list and was shared throughout the company, criticizes Google’s diversity policy, which attempts to create equal representation of women in technology and leadership. According to Damore, the policy is unrealistic because it does not take into account the “personality differences” between men and women and the unequal distribution of men and women in the industry in general. As such, Damore contends that the policy is “unfair, divisive, and bad for business.”

According to Google’s thought police, better known as its vice president of diversity, integrity, and governance — Danielle Brown, who has since left the company — Damore’s memo violated the company’s policy against “advancing harmful gender stereotypes,” Vox reports. But what Damore really seemed to do was violate the company’s policy of falling in line with Google’s groupthink.

WSJ reports Damore is in arbitration with Google over his termination.

Cernekee believes he was also targeted because he stood up for a colleague who was being harassed for daring to suggest that Google not consider race or gender in its hiring decisions.

“A bunch of people jumped on him and started cussing him out and calling him names,” Cernekee recalls. “And then his manager showed up in the thread and denounced him in public. I was very disturbed by that.”

Cernekee has spent more than $100,000 in legal fees to fight what he is claiming is wrongful termination. He also has an active claim against the company with the National Labor Relations Board, The Hill reports.

Cernekee’s allegations follow an explosive claim last week from Greg Coppola, a Google senior softwater engineer and whistleblower who told Project Veritas that Google algorithms actively censor conservative thought.

“I’ve been coding since I was ten [years old],” Coppola told Project Veritas. “I have a Ph.D., I have five years’ experience at Google and I just know how algorithms are. They don’t write themselves. We write them to do what we want them to do. I think for a while we had tech that was politically neutral. Now we have tech that really, first of all is taking sides in a political contest, which I think, you know, anytime you have big corporate power merging with political parties can be dangerous.”

Coppola has been placed on administrative leave for his report to Project Veritas. Coppola fully expects to be terminated for “expressing concern that big tech is taking sides in elections” and has created a GoFundMe account in the hopes of raising $16,000. His concerns are not unfounded, as noted by Newsbusters, which reports that Coppola would be “the third public victim of Google’s inherent bias toward conservative engineers,” if his employment is terminated. Fortunately for Coppola, his GoFundMe account has surpassed that goal and has already raised more than $20,000.

Coppola believes President Trump’s presidential run was the turning point for Big Tech.

“I think as the election started to ramp up, the angle that the Democrats and the media took was that anyone who liked Donald Trump was a racist,“ he said. “And that got picked up everywhere. I mean, every tech company, everybody in New York, everybody in the field of computer science basically believed that.”

Google continues to deny its searches are biased.

Image: designer491 via iStock / Getty Images Plus