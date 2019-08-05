Two More Whistleblowers Confirm Earlier Reports: Google Is Biased and Working to Defeat Trump

Yet another former Google employee, this one fired in June 2018, says the tech behemoth is working overtime to ensure that Donald Trump loses the 2020 election.

Kevin Cernekee, who claims Google fired him last year for being a conservative, told Fox talker Tucker Carlson on Friday that Google has it in for Trump, and, apparently, will manipulate search results related to the president to favor whichever hard-left candidate the Democrats nominate.

Cernekee’s remarks closely mirror those of Greg Coppola, a senior engineer who told Project Veritas much the same thing in an on-the-record interview in late July.

Trump Wrote Mein Kampf?

Cernekee, who is waging a legal battle against Google because of the firing, which Google attributed to insubordination and his misusing company equipment, told Carlson that ideological bias at Google is out of control.

The company’s search engine repeatedly smeared Trump as Adolf Hitler.

“How ideological is the management at Google?” Carlson asked.

Replied Cernekee, “It’s highly ideological. You can see bias at every level,” and even “handling routine issues is plagued with bias.”

Like they will get a report, an email with a liberal reporter complaining about something and they will jump on it and they will fix the issue very, very quickly. In contrast, one thing that I saw when I worked there was if you do a Google search for Crippled America, which is Donald Trump’s book you would get results that would show Mein Kampf instead of Crippled America. And I reported that I filed a bug, I escalated it, I tried to run it up the chain. They took nine months to fix that bug. They just stalled at every opportunity. They assigned it to people who no longer work there. They made every excuse in the book to avoid taking down something that made Donald Trump look bad. And I saw a number of incidents just like that.

Carlson also asked Cernekee, now working at another tech company, the Journal reported in its lengthy profile on the engineer, whether Google will try to ruin Trump’s chance of re-election.

“I do believe so,” Cernekee replied. “I think that’s a major threat.”

They have openly stated that they think 2016 was a mistake. They thought Trump should have lost in 2016. They really want Trump to lose in 2020. That’s their agenda. They have very biased people running every level of the company. They have quite a bit of control over the political process. That’s something we should really worry about.

More Confirmation

Cernekee, of course, isn’t the only conservative whistleblower.

Two weeks ago Coppola also told the truth about Google in an interview with Project Veritas. When he started at the company in 2014, he told PV, Google seemed neutral. “No one talked about politics,” he said. But then came Donald Trump and the 2016 election.

“I think as the election started to ramp up, the angle that the Democrats and the media took was that anyone who liked Donald Trump was a racist,” he said. “And that got picked up everywhere. I mean, every tech company, everybody in New York, everybody in the field of computer science basically believed that.”

His coworkers’ believing that falsehood might well explain how Hitler’s Mein Kampf was returned as a search result for Trump’s book.

“Most people’s job [at Google] is not political and doesn’t involve politics,” he said. “I mean there’s a vast number of systems and a lot of them have nothing to do with politics like processing natural language.”

Then again, he said, “I look at search and I look at Google News and I see what it’s doing and I see Google executives go to Congress and say that it’s not manipulated. It’s not political. And I’m just so sure that’s not true.”

Coppola, who also spoke to Carlson, has been placed on administrative leave, PV reported.

Earlier Report Confirmed

Cernekee and Coppola merely confirm what a top Google executive admitted to an undercover PV reporter and what an anonymous whistleblower told the group.

That top Google exec, Jenn Gennai, told the PV investigator that “we all got screwed over in 2016, again it wasn’t just us, it was, the people got screwed over, the news media got screwed over, like, everybody got screwed over so we’re rapidly been like, what happened there and how do we prevent it from happening again.”

Google, she warned, was “training algorithms.”

The anonymous whistleblower, after explaining how Google alters search results, including how its auto-complete function completes search terms, flatly told PV that Google is a “highly-biased political machine that is bent upon never letting some like Donald Trump come to power again.”

Photo: AP Images