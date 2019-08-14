Wednesday, 14 August 2019

Executive Order Coming Against Big Tech Censorship?

Written by 

Dr. Duke Pesta talks with contributor Luis Miguel about the conundrum conservatives are encountering with big tech censorship that has been happening. Does the government intervene with the tech sector, or does it stay out of the problems of the private companies? Miguel offers insight, as well as updates and speculation from what the Trump administration might do.

