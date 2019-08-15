Whistleblower Comes Out of the Shadows and Shines More Light on Google Censorship

A former Google insider who anonymously leaked hundreds of internal company communications revealing anti-conservative bias at the company to Project Veritas earlier this year has now come forward and done an on-the-record interview. Zachary Vorhies, a former senior software engineer at the company, made the decision to go public after experiencing intimidation tactics from the corporation.

Instead of simply cashing a Google paycheck and going on with his life, Vorhies experienced an attack of conscience when he understood how the company was engaging in activities to silence conservatives and manipulate the American elections. “I feel that when I’m coming and explaining what Google was doing, this is an act of atonement, to make my conscience clear,” Vorhies said in the interview with Project Veritas.

After the initial Project Veritas report on Google’s political bias, Vorhies began to feel the repercussions as the company fought to keep its secrets out of public view. Attorneys for the tech giant sent Vorhies a threatening letter, which laid out Vorhies’ “continuing obligations to Google.”

Among the demands made by Google were that Vorhies list everyone he had given the internal documents to and a demand for access to his personal data, his laptop, and his backup hard drives. Vorhies claims he cooperated fully with those demands, but also told the company that one of the places he sent documents to was the Department of Justice Antitrust Division.

After Vorhies was outed as the leaker of the documents by an anonymous Twitter account, which he believes was created by a Google insider, he was then contacted by the San Francisco Police Department, whom Google contacted in order to do a “wellness check” on Vorhies.

“They got inside the gate, the police, and they started banging on my door,” Vorhies explained. “And so, the police decided that they were going to call in additional forces. They called in the FBI, they called in the SWAT team. And they called in the bomb squad.”

“This is a large way in which [Google tries to] intimidate their employees who go rogue on the company.”

San Francisco Police did confirm to Project Veritas that they received a “mental health” call and checked on Vorhies. Some footage of the event is shown on this video.

Project Veritas has released hundreds of Google documents detailing the company’s political and cultural biases. Among these documents is a file known as the “news black list site for Google now,” which contains sites that are restricted from appearing on news feeds for Android/Google products.

Another released document shows that Google maintains a ranking system of how “fringe” certain news providers should be considered, a ranking of how trustworthy networks are according to Google.

Vorhies isn’t the only Google insider who is shedding light on the company’s political bias. Greg Coppola, a software engineer for Google who has since been suspended, has also come out to Project Veritas and has even appeared on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson to discuss the subject.

“I don’t have a smoking gun,” Coppola told Project Veritas. “I’ve just been coding since I was ten, I have a Ph.D., I have five years of experience at Google, and I just know how algorithms are.”

Coppola continued, “[Algorithms] don’t write themselves. We write them to do what we want them to do.”

Coppola and Vorhies both think that the major problems with bias at the company began in 2016 during the presidential election, when news organizations were falling all over themselves by calling Donald Trump and his reporters racist. Google, they believed, joined forces with the mainstream media and the Democrat Party.

It’s pretty clear that Google and most of the major big tech companies have a left-leaning political bias. The problem is that Google is still claiming that they do not have political bias. Late last year, Google CEO Sundar Pichai told Congress, under oath, “I lead this company without political bias and work to ensure that our products continue to operate that way. To do otherwise, would be against our core principles and our business interests.”

Is Pichai being purposefully dishonest, or does he really not see the bias in his midst?

Dr. Robert Epstein, a researcher, scientist, and a Democrat, recently told the Senate Judiciary Committee that he believes that big tech may have a huge impact on future elections. “In 2020, if all these [big tech] companies are supporting the same candidate, there are 15 million votes on the line, that can be shifted without people’s knowledge and without leaving a paper trail for the authorities to trace.”

What can (or should) be done? We know that the Trump administration is exploring regulatory solutions and is even considering taking executive action against big tech’s leftist bias. One such action would be to rescind the protection big tech currently enjoys under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which insulates them from libel laws because of their supposed political impartiality. If they aren’t impartial — and, observably, they aren’t — why should they be spared the consequences of their political biases?

