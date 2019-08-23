Friday, 23 August 2019

Stefan Molyneux on How Censorship Stifles Debate and Free Speech

Dr. Pesta interviews Stefan Molyneux, the founder and host of Freedomain Radio, the largest and most popular philosophical show in the world. Molyneux discusses how online censorship by the big tech companies and social medial platforms stifles debate and inhibits the free exchange of ideas.

