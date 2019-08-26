Facebook Backs Down, Admits JBS Post Was Not "Hate Speech"

When Facebook removed a post by this magazine’s parent organization, The John Birch Society, as a violation of “Hate Speech” in mid-July, and demonetized all video posts by JBS for a month because that post included a graphic of the July 8 issue of this magazine’s print edition carrying the title “Immigrant Invasion” and a real photograph of illegal aliens illegally crossing a border fence, The New American responded with an article in our print magazine accusing Facebook of censorship and hypocrisy. We also made that article available online. As a result of the backlash following the publication of that newer article, Facebook has backed down.

Last week, members of Facebook’s U.S. Politics & Government Outreach and Advertising departments reached out to JBS/TNA and scheduled a conference call with JBS Chief Strategy Officer

Bill Hahn. During that call, Facebook “concluded that [the post] was not a violation and apologized for their original action and restored the post, as well as reinstated our video monetization,” according to Hahn.

Those Facebook representatives told Hahn that the post was tagged because “an automated system ‘learns’ hate speech and is employed to alert [Facebook employees] of it.” While pointing to the text of the article as the “red flag” — since it mentioned both immigrants and diseases — Facebook’s representatives declined to provide JBS/TNA with a list of terms to avoid, claiming that no such list exists.

While it is difficult for this writer to believe that an automated computer system can be taught to flag a list of terms, while no such list of terms exists, the positive takeaway is that — in a classic David vs Goliath moment — Facebook not only apologized and admitted it was wrong, but restored the post and reinstated the ability for JBS/TNA to monetize videos.

What this shows is that negative publicity can cause Facebook to back down where censorship of conservative posts are concerned. It is important to realize that nothing in the post Facebook tagged as “Hate Speech” could accurately be described that way. In fact, the cover article linked in that post was replete with factual data, including the real numbers of illegal immigrants — demonstrating that the use of the word “invasion” was justified.

Due to The New American’s high journalistic standards, Facebook was put in a position — when faced with negative publicity over its actions — to admit that neither the post nor the accompanying article should have been tagged by its system.

Facebook seems to want to paint this as an isolated incident involving a computer mistake (an excuse that is wearing thin); nonetheless, the truth prevailed and while this David may not have slain that Goliath, at least the giant step backed.

Image: AlexeyGorka / iStock / Getty Images Plus