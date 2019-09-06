Friday, 06 September 2019

Dept. of Defense To Fight "Fake News" - Top Headline

The Pentagon's research arm DARPA is developing AI for the sake of fighting "fake news," or falsified photos, videos, and audio. Joe Wolverton speaks to The New American on why this slippery slope is going to be problem down the road.

