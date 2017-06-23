Desperate Globalists Launch New Climate Group With Former Obama Energy Secretary

Former Obama Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz (shown) announced the formation of a new organization on energy and climate change at a National Press Club Headliners Newsmaker news conference June 21. It is called the Energy Futures Initiative (EFI), and Moniz will be serving as its president and CEO.

Do we really need still another lobbying group to join the global warming hysteria choir? Apparently so, even though there are already thousands of organizations to promote the claim that anthropogenic (human-caused) global warming, or AGW, threatens the existence of life on Earth. These government agencies, UN agencies, NGOs, universities, laboratories, and think tanks suck up hundreds of billions of dollars annually from taxpayers and tax-exempt foundations, and then insist that we cough up even more, so that they can conduct more “research” and run more computer models that will convince us we need to let them save us, by giving them carte blanche to run the planet — and our lives.

However, Americans have been catching on to the fact that the climate alarmists have been stupendously wrong on virtually every one of their dire predictions. And they are learning that, in spite of the incessant media propaganda and scaremongering headlines about a steadily heating planet, Earth's global surface temperatures have been on pause — no measurable increase — for the past 20 years!

Candidate Trump’s pledge to reverse President Obama’s unconstitutional commitment to the UN’s Paris Agreement (which came with a planet-crushing price tag) likely contributed to Trump's victory at the polls last November. But with trillions of dollars in carbon taxes and carbon credits at stake — not to mention previously undreamt of power to remake society — the AGW alarmists are doubling down.

The Energy Futures Initiative (EFI) calls itself a non-partisan, non-profit think tank “focused on decarbonizing the economy and creating jobs.” Among the things they fail to mention is the fact that their radical “decarbonizing” agenda calls for imposing drastic penalties — taxes, regulations, fees, fines, and audits — on all “fossil fuels” (coal, gasoline, oil, natural gas) that would have catastrophic job-killing and economy-killing impacts. It would also, inevitably, result in a terrible people-killing toll, with millions of the world’s poorest inhabitants as the first victims (see here, here and here).

CFR’s “shop-worn ideas”

“We’re not an advocacy group. We’re not doing politics here — but we hope to influence policy,” said Moniz at the EFI's National Press Club event. His disclaimer notwithstanding, of course EFI is an advocacy group, as Moniz made clear in subsequent statements. EFI will pursue “deep decarbonization pathways” and “energy security as key research and policy areas,” he stated.

In reply to a reporter’s question, Moniz said private-public partnerships won’t fill the fiscal year 2018 budget gap, and urged the Trump administration to take a “fact-based” approach: “Naïve repetition of shop-worn ideas on where the government should invest” should be abandoned, he said.

However, it is Moniz and EFI that are offering the “shop-worn ideas,” cribbed from the musty shelves of the century-old globalist brain trust, the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), of which he is a member.

Joining EFI’s Advisory Board is a lineup of the usual one-world suspects:

John M. Deutch (CFR and Trilateral Commission), former CIA director. The Trilateral Commission has been in the forefront of promoting global energy and climate controls, and John Deutch co-authored one of the organization’s premier reports, “Energy Security and Climate Change.” Among the many harmful positions he took in that 2007 report was this: “I favor adoption of an additional tax in the range of $1.00 per gallon imposed on motor gasoline, diesel, and other petroleum products.” His proposal would amount to hiking the federal tax on fuel by more than five times the current federal tax of 18.4 cents per gallon. And that, naturally, is just a start.

Thomas F. “Mack” McLarty III (CFR and Trilateral Commission), former advisor to Presidents Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush, and Jimmy Carter. A longtime partner with Henry Kissinger (CFR and Trilateral Commission) at Kissinger Associates, Inc., and a member of the board of directors of David Rockefeller’s Council of the Americas, he played key roles in creating the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and the Free Trade Area of the Americas (FTAA).

Ana Palacio (CFR International Advisory Board and member of the European Council on Foreign Relations, ECFR), former foreign minister of Spain and former senior vice president of the World Bank. Palacio is also a senior strategic counsel for Albright Stonebridge Group founded by Madeleine Albright (CFR, Trilateral), a member of the board of trustees of the Carnegie Corporation, and a member of the World Economic Forum's Global Agenda Council on the United States.

Brent Scowcroft (CFR, Trilateral Commission, Atlantic Council, Aspen Strategy Group), former national security advisor and former vice chairman of Kissinger Associates, Inc. During the 2016 presidential elections, Scowcroft was one of the prominent Republicans to reject Donald Trump and endorse Hillary Clinton.

Leo W. Gerard, international president of the United Steelworkers of America and co-founder of the BlueGreen Alliance, a coalition that has joined radical labor unions with radical environmental groups (Sierra Club, Environmental Defense Fund, Natural Resources Defense Council, National Wildlife Federation) to promote “progressive” Big Government programs, most especially those related to global warming and the UN’s Paris Agreement.

Clearly, this is not a group that is going to provide any “new thinking” on energy production; it will be adding, simply, another megaphone to the noisy disaster lobby that insists we must turn over governance to “experts” such as themselves. Undoubtedly, they will be receiving lavish funding from Soros, the Rockefellers, Steyer, Bloomberg, Gates, and the other billionaire plutocrats of the “green” Learjet-and-limousine set.

Photo: AP Images

Related articles:

Al Gore: Give Me Your Money and Your Freedom, or Face "Global Warming"

Al Gore Forecasted “Ice-Free” Arctic by 2013; Ice Cover Expands 50%

New Report Exposes Rockefeller Dynasty's Role in “Climate” Scam

Climate Alarmists Have Been Wrong About Virtually Everything

Top Climate Alarm “Scientist”: Get Rid of Cars, Coal, Steel — or It's the End of the World

What on Earth Is Happening to Our Temperature?

UN Paris Climate Hypocrisy: Limos and Learjets

World Bank-IMF Pushes “Carbon Pricing” Global Tax-&-Spend Scheme