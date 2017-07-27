Despite Climate Alarmism, Global Sea Levels Fell Last Year

Despite an apparent increase in climate hysteria among global-warming theorists outraged by President Donald Trump, global sea levels have actually been declining since before Trump took office, according to data compiled by NASA and posted on its website. The official data, compiled from satellite observations, shows that levels dropped from a variation of about 87.5 millimeters to under 85 millimeters over the last two years.

What the development means over the long term, if anything, remains unclear, though it would tend to contradict the dire predictions of an accelerating rise in sea levels. But the establishment press, which shrieks about every real and imagined occurrence that might potentially lend credence to the increasingly discredited man-made global-warming theory, has said literally nothing so far about the recent drop in sea levels.

The news, first reported on the Ice Age Now website, drew massive worldwide attention only after being posted on the influential Drudge Report. Since then, it has been widely reported by the alternative media, once again bypassing the self-styled “gatekeepers” in the increasingly discredited establishment press that has long been pushing the man-made warming theory.

“NASA satellite sea level observations for the past 24 years show that – on average – sea levels have been rising 3.4 millimeters per year,” noted Robert Felix, who operates the Ice Age Now site and believes an ice age is on the way. “That’s 0.134 inches, about the thickness of a dime and a nickel stacked together, per year.”

“But when you focus in on 2016 and 2017, you get a different picture,” he continued. “Sea levels fell in 2016, and with all of this winter’s record-breaking snowfall, I wouldn’t be surprised if they decline again this year.” Using NASA's own chart and zooming in on the area covering January of 2016 through March of 2017, the decline in sea levels is clearly visible.

Other analysts suggested the development debunked yet again the climate hysteria pushed by self-interested warming theorists. “These data, of course, clearly contradict the false narrative of rapid, never-ending rising ocean levels that flood continents and drown cities — a key element of the climate change boogeyman fiction that’s used to scare gullible youth into making Al Gore rich,” wrote Mike Adams, chief of the enormously popular Natural News.

It is not the first time in recent years that the sea level has fallen, even based on NASA's own data. Between 2010 and 2011, there was a significant decline, according to NASA's chart, although the tiny rise continued upward after that.

Last year, the well-known Real Science blog highlighted NOAA data that also ran counter to the official narrative. According to the agency's sea-level data from New Jersey and Manhattan, sea levels along the East Coast of the United States have been steadily falling for at least six years. “Sea level rise rates on the Atlantic seaboard peaked around 1950,” explained the author, who goes by the name Steven Goddard, pointing to NOAA's data. “There is no human footprint. None at all.”

Of course, U.S. government data — especially on anything related to “climate change” in recent years — is notoriously unreliable. And in fact, both NOAA and NASA have come under fire repeatedly for altering temperature data in a manner that tends to make the past appear colder and the present appear warmer. Both have also come under fire for hyping their phony data in outlandish and misleading press releases discredited by their own data.

But occasionally, even NASA publishes studies and data debunking the climate hysteria and the phony claims of climate gurus. For instance, in late 2015, NASA published a study thoroughly debunking bogus United Nations claims about allegedly melting ice in Antarctica allegedly causing sea-level rise. In the real world, the ice was growing at a massive rate and causing a net loss to sea levels, completely contradicting the UN's claims.

In addition to pseudo-science and manipulated data pushed by rogue U.S. government agencies, the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has become notorious for publishing fake science and absurd predictions — especially in its “summaries” for “policymakers.” This has been true across a broad range of fields.

On sea level, for example, the manipulation and agenda-driven fraud was so absurd that even one the UN's own handpicked scientists resigned in disgust. Professor Nils-Axel Mörner, one of the world’s foremost experts on sea levels and the retired head of the Paleogeophysics and Geodynamics Department at Stockholm University, who served as an expert reviewer for the IPCC's sea-level section, said the UN was publishing known errors — even after he made them aware.

While there are indeed fluctuations in sea levels around the world over time, the sea is “not rising,” said Mörner. Indeed, in around 50 years that he has been studying sea levels using a broad range of different tools and metrics, levels have not risen, he said. If there is any rise over the next 100 years, it would not be more than four inches, with an uncertainty level of four inches, he explained.

In 2010, he told The New American that by serving as an expert reviewer for the IPCC's sea-level section, he had the opportunity to understand the UN body's inner workings. And it is doomed to fail, he said. Speaking of the chapter on sea-level he was supposed to review, Mörner said it was of “very poor quality.” And the hysteria surrounding sea-level rises, like most of the IPCC scaremongering, “is not grounded in reality,” he added.

Mörner also explained that the UN panel chose its authors based on loyalty, not credentials. And despite warning the IPCC about errors, they mostly ignored his advice. But the anti-science attitude came back to haunt them eventually. The Climategate mega-scandal that exposed leading alarmists trying to deceive the public was “wonderful,” Mörner exclaimed, calling it an “iceberg of shame” and adding that there was still much to be discovered.

Now, the scientific community must begin to restore the credibility of science. “The first thing which has to come now is the restoration of scientific values,” he argued, explaining that the climate campaign had “autocratically” tried to impose beliefs on the public that were not based on science. Still, he expressed confidence that the truth would eventually win out.

In the September 4 issue of the print magazine, The New American will be publishing an in-depth investigation on sea levels and climate change as a cover story by Ed Hiserot and Rebecca Terrell. In the meantime, the man-made global-warming theory and the absurd predictions of its proponents will almost certainly continue to implode on the world stage.

