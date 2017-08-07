Trump's Notice on U.S. Exit From UN “Climate” Deal Means Little

Climate realists, hold the champagne! The Trump administration notified the United Nations that the United States government eventually intends to withdraw from the controversial global body's “climate change” regime, better known as the UN “Paris Agreement.” But there is much more to the story than most of the establishment media has reported, and Americans hoping Trump would crush the UN's brazenly unconstitutional scheming are not out of the woods yet.

Serious concerns remain among climate realists and opponents of the UN's pseudo-treaty, including the fact that the Trump administration indicated in its official correspondence a desire to eventually rejoin the climate pact. The notice committed to continuing U.S. government engagement with the UN on “climate,” too.

Also troubling to the president's supporters has been the decision not to withdraw from the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). Leaving the UNFCCC climate regime would dramatically speed up the process of withdrawing from the illegal and unconstitutional Paris scheme negotiated by Obama. Already, federal law prohibits sending it any money. But by withdrawing, Trump could fulfill his campaign pledges and neutralize the threat of the UN's climate antics.

On top of all that, the Trump administration is playing along with the UN-backed fraud that the terms of the Paris deal, which was never ratified by the U.S. Senate as required for treaties under the U.S. Constitution, are somehow binding on the United States. Under the Paris accord, governments and dictators that signed up are supposedly not allowed to give notice of withdrawal for three years. Setting aside the fact that the deal was never ratified, making it legally meaningless, under the illegal terms of the agreement, the U.S. government cannot exit until after the 2020 election.

Global-warming theorists and the establishment have been celebrating it all.

In short, those hoping that Trump's June announcement of his intent to leave the Paris scheme meant the end of the UN's “climate hoax,” as Trump often referred to the scam, may still be sorely disappointed. While most Americans reject the increasingly discredited man-made global-warming theory in polls, the establishment's anti-liberty agenda masquerading as a battle to stop “climate change” may continue to march on for years into the future.

In the letter sent to the UN chief by U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, the lack of seriousness was clear. “This is to inform the Secretary-General, in connection with the Paris Agreement, adopted at Paris on December 12, 2015 (the Agreement), that the United States intends to exercise its right to withdraw from the Agreement,” Haley wrote to UN boss Antonio Guterres, the former leader of the Socialist International alliance of socialist and oftentimes murderous communist parties.

“Unless the United States identifies suitable terms for reengagement, the United States will submit to the Secretary-General, in accordance with Article 28, paragraph 1 of the Agreement, formal written notification of its withdrawal as soon as it is eligible to do so,” she added, clearly indicating that the letter was all-but totally meaningless except for the purpose of generating media headlines. And in the meantime, the U.S. government will continue participating in the dictators club's “climate” charade, Haley indicated.

While much of the media missed the subtleties, the UN and its leadership did not. “The Secretary General welcomes any effort to reengage in the Paris Agreement by the United States,” explained Guterres' spokesman Stéphane Dujarric, reiterating the UN's fraudulent claim that the U.S. government cannot withdraw from the illegal and unratified scheme until after the 2020 election.

Citing a previous statement by his boss, Dujarric said a U.S. withdrawal from the “climate” pact would be “a major disappointment for global efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote global security.” “It is crucial that the United States remains a leader on climate and sustainable development,” he added. “Climate change is impacting now. [Guterres] looks forward to engaging with the American government and all other actors in the United States and around the world to build the sustainable future for our children and future generations.”

It was not immediately clear whether Trump understood the machinations of his subordinates or the fact that the U.S. government has still not even legally started the withdrawal process, much less actually withdrawn. Many of his staunchest supporters have suggested that globalists and swamp creatures may be misleading him and sabotaging his “America First” agenda. But either way, it is clear that the administration could easily kill U.S. participation in the unratified UN climate schemes — and that despite the rhetoric, it has chosen not to do so thus far.

In a statement put out on August 4 by the U.S. State Department, which remains under the firm control of globalist-minded establishment “swamp” bureaucrats, it became even more clear that the “climate hoax” is alive and well. For instance, the media note, citing Trump's speech, said the Trump administration was open to re-joining the Paris Agreement “if the United States can identify terms that are more favorable to it, its businesses, its workers, its people, and its taxpayers.”

“The United States supports a balanced approach to climate policy that lowers emissions while promoting economic growth and ensuring energy security,” the note said, a sharp contrast from Trump's past rhetoric blasting the climate “hoax” and vowing to “cancel” the UN scheme. “We will continue to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions through innovation and technology breakthroughs, and work with other countries to help them access and use fossil fuels more cleanly and efficiently and deploy renewable and other clean energy sources, given the importance of energy access and security in many nationally determined contributions.”

In that final sentence, the State Department continued playing along with the fraudulent notion that CO2 emissions are somehow “dirty” or “polluting.” In reality, CO2 is known to all legitimate scientists as the “gas of life,” as it is exhaled by all people and essential to plant life. Human emissions of CO2, meanwhile, make up a fraction of one percent of all the greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. And atmospheric CO2 levels are currently so low that farmers pump CO2 into their greenhouses to stimulate plant growth.

Unfortunately for climate realists and Trump supporters, the Trump EPA has still not reversed the Obama EPA's ludicrous finding that CO2 is “pollution.”

Adding insult to injury, the State Department said it would continue participating in the UN's global “climate” circus. “The United States will continue to participate in international climate change negotiations and meetings, including the 23rd Conference of the Parties (COP-23) of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, to protect U.S. interests and ensure all future policy options remain open to the administration,” the statement said. “Such participation will include ongoing negotiations related to guidance for implementing the Paris Agreement.”

Establishment globalists involved in the climate fraud celebrated the fact that Trump's actions so far on the Paris Agreement are essentially meaningless. The Obama State Department's “lead climate lawyer,” Susan Biniaz, was practically gloating about it in a post at the website of Columbia Law School's “Sabin Center for Climate Change Law.” Among other facts, Biniaz pointed out that the actions taken so far do not even constitute an official notice of withdrawal, but instead represent a legally meaningless and totally unnecessary “notice of intent to withdraw.”

“There is no requirement, under the Paris Agreement or otherwise, to give advance notice of withdrawing,” explained Biniaz, who now serves as a “Senior Fellow” at the globalist UN Foundation. She also noted that the letter from Haley leaves the door wide open to remaining in the UN Paris scheme, both legally and as a policy matter.

It is not even clear what the purpose was. “In sum, the purpose of the communication, if there is one beyond transparency, remains unclear,” Biniaz concluded. “It is not legally necessary to preview with the Depositary a future withdrawal, and the notice has no legal effect. The content largely tracks past Presidential statements concerning the intent to withdraw coupled with the possibility of re-engaging, and it does not offer any specifics as to which suitable or more favorable terms the Administration seeks. At the same time, it clarifies that the intent to withdraw applies to the Paris Agreement only and that the United States will continue to participate in Paris-related negotiations.”

Of course, Biniaz neglects to mention that the UN scheme, described by Obama as an “executive agreement,” is not just legally meaningless, but blatantly unconstitutional. Even if it had been ratified by the Senate, the U.S. government cannot grant itself new powers beyond those delegated in the Constitution simply by adopting a treaty. In case common sense was not enough to realize that, the founders and framers made that clear, as did the Supreme Court as recently as 1957 in Reid v. Covert.

In other words, Americans hoping that Trump would “cancel” the UN Paris Agreement, as promised on the campaign trail, will apparently be waiting for at least several more years to see if that is going to be the case. It is true that the EPA has started the process of reining in some of the Obama administration's most lawless “regulations” on CO2 — a crucial element of U.S. involvement in the UN scheme. But the underlying and absurd rationale of CO2 as “pollution” remains on the books. And the U.S. government remains deeply involved in the UN's climate fraud even though the Trump administration could quash American involvement tomorrow if it wanted to.

Climate realists have reasons to be hopeful about the Trump administration. But if the president is going to fulfill his promises, he has a lot of work to do still.

Photo of President Trump: U.S. State Department

Alex Newman, a foreign correspondent for The New American, was at the UN climate summit in Paris. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Follow him on Twitter @ALEXNEWMAN_JOU or on Facebook.



