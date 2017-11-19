Crying Wolf (Again): UN Chief Warns Global Warming Is "The Defining Threat Of Our Time"

Speaking to attendees at the United Nations climate talks in Bonn, Germany, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (shown) warned that the world may have only five years to Doomsday, unless concerted action is taken to keep global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius. Climate change, said Guterres, is "the defining threat of our time," and requires concerted action by the international community.

“There’s one issue that will define the contours of this century more dramatically than any other, and that is the urgent and growing threat of a changing climate,” he insisted. The UN honcho was addressing the 23rd annual “Conference Of the Parties”(COP23) under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which was scheduled to run from November 6-17. However, as with virtually all UN conferences and summits, it ran into overtime, wrapping up early in the morning on Saturday, November 18, around dawn.

Before ascending to his current position as secretary-general of the United Nations, otherwise known as the corrupt Dictators Club, Guterres had distinguished himself as a lifelong Marxist-globalist, becoming secretary-general of the Socialist Party of Portugal, prime minister of Portugal, and president of the worldwide Socialist International. As UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Guterres was a top architect of the disastrous (and still ongoing) “refugee” tsunami that flooded Europe with over one million (mostly Muslim) migrants from the Middle East and Africa in 2015.

Guterres’ apocalyptic climate warning in Bonn was expected and par for the course; it simply echoed the perfervid doomsday predictions that have been fulminating from the United Nations and its political and media cheering sections for the past two decades. President Obama, Secretary of State John Kerry, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Al Gore, the New York Times, the Washington Post, CNN, NBC, NPR, and a host of others have been sounding the Chicken Little alarm with ever louder and more strident claims, despite the findings of real science that repeatedly have shown the computer models and statistics the alarmists are citing are error-ridden and fraudulent. (See, for instance, here, here, here, and here.)

Here are some samples of similar dire claims from Guterres’ fellow global warming alarmists:

• “There’s one issue that will define the contours of this century more dramatically than any other, and that is the urgent and growing threat of a changing climate.” — President Barack Obama, UN Climate Summit, September 2014.

• “And no challenge — no challenge — poses a greater threat to future generations than climate change.” — President Barack Obama, State of the Union address, 2015

• “We are close to the tipping point where global warming becomes irreversible. Trump’s action could push the Earth over the brink, to become like Venus, with a temperature of two hundred and fifty degrees, and raining sulphuric acid.” — Physicist Stephen Hawking, in a July 2017 BBC interview.

• "Make no mistake: catastrophic climate change represents a threat to human security, global stability, and — yes — even to American national security. Climate change injects a major new source of chaos, tension, and human insecurity into an already volatile world. It threatens to bring more famine and drought, worse pandemics, more natural disasters, more resource scarcity, and human displacement on a staggering scale. — Senator John Kerry (D-Mass.) in a 2009 Huffington Post op-ed.

• “Major European cities will be sunk beneath rising seas as Britain is plunged into a ‘Siberian’ climate by 2020 [editor: because the Gulf Stream will have stopped flowing]. Nuclear conflict, mega-droughts, famine and widespread rioting will erupt across the world.” — The Guardian of Britain, in a 2004 article on the coming climate apocalypse.

Photo of Antonio Guterres: AP Images

Related articles:

State Dept. Sued for Secret Records on UN Paris Climate Accord

Trump Was Right! UN Admits Paris “Climate” Scheme Is Useless

Climate Alarmists Go Hysterical as Their Theory Melts Down

"Energy Hog" Al Gore: New Film Flops, But He’s Still Living Large

Despite Climate Alarmism, Global Sea Levels Fell Last Year

Climate “Scientists” in Panic: Real Debate and Fact Checking Will Expose “Consensus” Fraud

New Climate “Hero” China Building Hundreds of New Coal Plants

Report Explodes Global-warming Alarmism — “Adjusted” Data Accounts for All the Hyped Temperatures

Embarrassing Predictions Haunt the Global-Warming Industry

More Proof U.S. Temperature Data Is Manipulated

Top Climate Alarmist : Computer Models Wrong, Skeptics Right on “Pause”

Computer Models vs. Climate Reality

Climate-change Computer Models Fail Again — and Again, and Again

Study Shows Global Warming Data Skewed by Bad Monitoring