Jerry Brown Blames Wildfires on Climate Change, Bashes Trump for Withdrawing From Paris Accord

After surveying the damage in Ventura County wrought by the devastating Thomas wildfire on December 9, California Governor Jerry Brown asserted that climate change was a contributing factor, and attacked the Trump administration’s stance on the disputed theory that human activity is responsible for global warming.

“We’re facing a new reality in this state, where fires threaten people’s lives, their properties, their neighborhoods, and of course billions and billions of dollars,” said Brown, speaking at a news conference.

“With climate change, some scientists are saying southern California is literally burning up.”

“This is the new normal,” Brown said. “We’re about ready to have firefighting at Christmas. This is very odd and unusual.”

Speaking to CBS’s 60 Minutes in interview broadcast on December 10, Brown said that President Trump’s apparent lack of fear “of the wrath of God” explains his denial of climate change.

“And, this is such a reckless disregard for the truth and for the existential consequences that can be unleashed,” Brown continued, whose version of the “truth” is the theory proclaimed by influential climate scientists who believe global warming is due to the burning of fossil fuels. Other scientists, however, not only dispute that human activity causes global warming, but actually have provided evidence that the Earth is entering a cooling period.

One such climate authority is Don Easterbrook, emeritus professor of geology at Western Washington University, who was among those addressing the 4th International Conference on Climate Change in 2010. According to Easterbrook, author of more than 150 peer-reviewed papers, the Earth was already in the beginning period of a trend of global cooling.

“Rather than global warming at a rate of 1 degree Fahrenheit per decade, records of past natural cycles indicate there may be global cooling for the first few decades of the 21st century to about 2030,” said Easterbrook. The cooling trend, Easterbrook says, will likely be followed by “global warming from about 2030 to 2060,” which will then be followed by another cooling spell for the next several decades. As reported previously in The New American, an increasing number of scientists are viewing the accumulated climate data as supportive of the proposition that our planet may be experiencing cooler, not warmer, temperatures for the next couple of decades. (See here, here, here, and here.)

Brown also called on Trump to reconsider his decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord, a decision the president announced in June.

“The truth of the case is that there’s too much carbon being emitted, that heat-trapping gasses are building up, the planet is warming and all hell is breaking loose,” said Brown, defending a theory that has been disputed by many climate experts. “So I’d say to Mr. Trump, take a deeper look. Now is not the time to undo what every country in the world is committed to.”

Former Vice President Al Gore, who is perhaps the world’s most widely recognizable promoter of the theory that climate change is anthropogenic, or caused by human activity, delivered a message similar to Brown’s last week during his Climate Reality Project’s “24 Hours of Reality,” which listed “more destructive and widespread wildfires” as one of the consequences of climate change and specifically the damage caused by the Southern California blazes.

“You know, events like this are now reported daily on the news with a terrifying drumbeat of regularity, the so-called ‘new normal,’ but it’s not normal at all, and we have to speak up and act,” said Gore.

Brown was recently interviewed on 60 Minutes about California’s efforts to fight so-called climate change by reducing fossil fuel emissions, forcing businesses to buy carbon permits, and raising taxes on fuel. Despite the fact that lower emissions in California have a negligible effect on global climate, Brown has boasted about his state’s environmental record on trips across the world — trips that happen to burn tons of carbon, Breitbart noted in its coverage of the December 10 60 Minutes broadcast.

Brown told 60 Minutes, “California is showing that dealing with climate is good for the economy, not bad.”

However, noted Breitbart, the governor has acknowledged in the past that California’s regulations are very burdensome. He dismissed such concerns, however, being quoted by the Wall Street Journal in 2104: “Smart people figure out how to make it,” he said in 2014.

Brown did not mention that many companies have left California for such business-friendly states as Texas to get away from the regulations. These companies, apparently, are headed by executives smart enough to include the cost of complying with California’s environmental regulations and high taxes on their balance sheets.

Photo of Gov. Jerry Brown: AP Images

