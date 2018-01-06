Bitter Cold Is “Exactly What We Should Expect” From Global Warming, Says Al Gore

A day after the so-called “Bomb Cyclone” battered the northeast United States — and with bitter cold expected to blast the same area over this weekend — one might think that this global warming stuff is not all that it’s cracked up to be. It’s a good thing we have the world’s foremost pseudo-scientist, former Vice President Al Gore, to set us straight.

On January 4, Gore (shown) tweeted, “It’s bitter cold in parts of the U.S., but climate scientist Dr. Michael Mann explains that’s exactly what we should expect from the climate crisis.” The article that Gore referenced linked the snow and cold to climate change. Because every weather event is caused by climate change, which used to be called global warming.

It’s funny that “Professor” Gore’s documentary An Inconvenient Truth didn’t warn us of giant snowstorms and bitter cold. Instead, the 2006 Oscar-winning documentary prophesied a 20-foot sea-level rise in the “near future” due to the melting of glaciers in Greenland and the Western Antarctic. Gore warned of the disappearance of the snow on Mt. Kilimanjaro. He cited a “scientific” study that polar bears were found drowned after “swimming long distances — up to 60 miles — to find the ice.”

But even those claims, as well as several others, were ruled inaccurate by British judge Michael Burton in October of 2007. The judge further ruled that An Inconvenient Truth was a political film, not an impartial scientific analysis of climate change.

But it’s not the first time Gore has blamed cold and snow on anthropogenic global warming. In 2010, he stated, “Increased snowfalls are completely consistent with ... man-made global warming.” However, just a few months earlier, in 2009, he had warned that snow and ice across the world were quickly disappearing.

Climate scientists readily admit that they don’t know exactly what the relationship between global warming and the current conditions in the Northeast are, but that doesn’t stop them from claiming the connection. “There’s a lot of agreement that the Arctic plays a role; it’s just not known exactly how much,” said Marlene Kretschmer, a researcher at the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research. “We’re trying to understand these dynamic processes that lead to cold winters.”

So, they admit that they “don’t understand” the processes that lead to weather events such as the Bomb Cyclone and the bitter cold that followed, but they still want us to curtail our lifestyles, cut our CO2 emissions, and simply believe them when they say it’s the right thing to do?

Ok, then...

Fortunately, there are still scientists with common sense. Meteorologist Dr. Roger Pielke, Sr. stated, “For those who claim USA/Canada nor’easter is stronger because of 'global warming,' they apparently do not realize that it’s so strong because of especially strong horizontal temperature gradient in troposphere. It ‘bombed’ because of usually cold air!”

WeatherBELL meteorologist Joe Bastardi called claims that the Bomb Cyclone was caused by global warming “flat out insanity and deception.” He added of such declarations, “it’s not science; it’s witchcraft.”

University of Washington climatologist Cliff Mass echoed Pielke and Bastardi when he said of the assertions of Mann and Gore, “Such claims make no sense and are inconsistent with observations and the best science.” Mass concluded that “The frequency of cold waves have decreased during the past fifty years, not increased. That alone shows that such claims are baseless.”

Many of these claims of extremely harsh winters stem from 2014, when then-White House Science Czar John Holdren released a video claiming that the “Polar Vortex” of that year was connected to global warming. Holdren would later admit that the video was based solely on his own personal opinion and not any verified science. Still, when an anomalous cold wave hits, the same argument is trotted out, scientific or not.

Climate alarmists consistently say that climate realists cannot use individual weather events to counter their claims of a changing climate. We’re told that weather is not the same as climate and that we cannot infer long-term trends from anomalous weather conditions. This would be easier to swallow if it weren’t for alarmists' blatant hypocrisy on the issue. No matter the weather, be it cold, hot, drought, or hurricane, they cannot help but claim whatever weather is currently occurring is proof of climate change.

It’s just a little confusing, that’s all.

Photo of Al Gore: AP Images