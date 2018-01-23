Weather Channel Founder and Climate Realist John Coleman Dies at Age 83

John Coleman, the veteran weatherman and co-founder of the Weather Channel who retired in 2014 after having spent 61 years reporting the weather, died at his home in Las Vegas on January 20. Coleman was an outspoken critic of the theory that human activity contributed to global warming. Coleman made one of his first public statements on global warming in 2007 after watching NBC’s “Green is Universal” week, where the studio lights were cut for portions of Sunday Night Football’s pre-game and half-time shows. He called the concept of anthropogenic climate change the “greatest scam in history.” He also said that “the polar ice is increasing, not melting away. Polar bears are increasing in number.”

Coleman wrote an open letter to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) back in 2014 taking issue with IPCC’s assertion that their research shows that man-made global warming will lead to extreme weather events becoming more frequent and unpredictable. His letter stated, in part:

There is no significant man-made global warming at this time, there has been none in the past and there is no reason to fear any in the future. Efforts to prove the theory that carbon dioxide is a significant greenhouse gas and pollutant causing significant warming or weather effects have failed.

There has been no warming over 18 years.

William Happer, professor of physics, emeritus, at Princeton University, supported Coleman’s position. “No chemical compound in the atmosphere has a worse reputation than CO 2 , thanks to the single-minded demonization of this natural and essential atmospheric gas by advocates of government control and energy production,” noted Happer. “The incredible list of supposed horrors that increasing carbon dioxide will bring the world is pure belief disguised as science.”

Marc Morano, who founded and operates the website ClimateDepot.com, said in a statement:

I am shocked and saddened by the loss of John so suddenly. John has been a close ally and was featured in the film Climate Hustle and wrote the forward for my upcoming book (Feb. 2018): The Politically Incorrect Guide to Climate Change. Coleman was a giant among meteorologists and had the courage to call out “global warming” claims and go after Al Gore, Bill Nye, and many others. The meteorological world lost a giant today!

Another climate expert who paid tribute to Coleman upon learning of his death is Anthony Watts, who was profiled by The New American in the 2016 article, “Meet the Climate Realists.” That article noted that Watts hosts the popular climate blog Watts Up With That? (WUWT), admitted by friend and foe alike to be one of the world’s most influential online global-warming resources. Watts said of his fellow climate realist’s passing:

It is with great sadness that I announce this. John Coleman was a true hero of mine, and a great friend. He made gigantic contributions to television, to weather forecasting, and even to the National Weather Service who changed and upgraded many of their methods to accommodate the visionary ideas he had in founding the Weather Channel.

Watts coauthored a 2010 Science and Public Policy Institute report, Surface Temperature Records: Policy Driven Deception? with meteorologist Joseph D’Aleo that The New American’s William F. Jasper quoted from in a 2016 article. That report by Watts and D’Aleo explained how those trying to prove that global warming was getting worse falsified data by shifting weather-recording stations from colder to warmer climates.

D’Aleo wrote about the death of his colleague:

John Coleman retired in 2014 after nearly 61 years in weather broadcasting. John learned to love weather and nature from his dad, a college professor who had been raised on a farm in Alpine, Texas. John never stopped learning, combining self and college classroom study, observation, and knowledge gained from all the people he worked with.

I had the profound privilege to work closely with him at Good Morning America and then at the cable TV Weather Channel. For GMA, John often worked all through the night, helping to put together a quality product for the viewers including a minute feature with the goals of informing and educating. He believed the more the viewers understood, the more capable they would be of utilizing the weather to their benefit.

The New American has published numerous reports over the past several years offering evidence that not only are periods of global warming more likely to be the result of natural cyclical changes than human activity, but that the warming process has reversed itself and our Earth may actually have entered a cooling period. Those reports have collected statements and reports from many distinguished climate experts who insist that global warming, if it ever existed at all, is the result of natural cyclical fluctuations in the Earth’s climate, and are not anthropogenic, that is, are not caused by human activity. Among these climate realists are:

• Lord Christopher Monckton, who was chief policy advisor to the Science and Public Policy Institute and former special advisor to former U.K. Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher from 1982 to 1986.

• Judith Curry, Ph.D., former chair of the School of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences at the Georgia Institute of Technology.

• E. Calvin Beisner, Ph.D., founder of the Cornwall Alliance for the Stewardship of Creation, a volunteer network of scholars focused on applying biblical principles to economics, government, and environmental policy.

• Richard S. Lindzen, Ph.D., emeritus professor of meteorology at MIT, a leading expert on climate dynamics and global heat transport.

• Patrick Moore, Ph.D., a co-founder of the environmental organization Greenpeace, who parted ways with the organization he helped found because it “became increasingly senseless as it adopted an agenda that is antiscience, antibusiness, and downright antihuman.” Moore has since become a champion of CO 2 , which the global-warming crowd regards as a cause of global warming. At a Texas Public Policy Foundation climate summit, he declared, “Let’s celebrate CO 2 !” He called the gas “the foundation of life on earth” and pointed out that “the deserts are greening from rising CO 2 .”

Among others we have quoted in articles pointing out the false claims of global-warming alarmists are the above-named Anthony Watts, Joseph D’Aleo, and — of course — John Coleman. May he rest in peace.

Image of John Coleman: YouTube by the Auto Channel

Related articles:

What on Earth Is Happening to Our Temperature?

John Coleman interview with The New American

Coalitions For and Against CO2

Meet the Climate Realists

Climate Alarmists Have Been Wrong About Virtually Everything

Climate-change Report: Record Global COOLING Over Last Eight Months

Is Global Warming a Hoax?

Climate Theories Crumble as Data and Experts Suggest Global Cooling

Earth Is Cooling, Sea Levels Not Rising, Scientists Say

U.S. Science Teachers Disregard Unproven Global-warming Theory

Documentary “Climate Hustle” Exposes Global-warming Con Job