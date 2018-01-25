Climate Alarmists Push Global Warming Agenda Amid Six Feet of Snow in Switzerland

Leaders from all over the globe are meeting in the normally quiet ski town of Davos, Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum. With so many global leaders in one spot, it’s only natural that climate alarmists set up camp to voice their displeasure over the perceived lack of action on climate change.

And, yes, they’re literally setting up camp. A group of climate scientists have set up a mock Arctic Base Camp in an effort to show world leaders that climate change is real, that it is largely caused by humans, and that the Arctic is warming at a rate faster than the rest of the globe.

The forum has attracted many globalist luminaries to the Swiss Alps, among them amateur climatologist Al Gore. “It is time once again to steer by the stars,” the failed presidential candidate told the group. “To listen to these Arctic scientists, to take the evidence that is so compelling and say we’ve got to act, we’ve got to stop using the atmosphere as a sewer, we’ve got to save and stabilize the conditions that will continue to give rise to the flourishing of humanity.”

Hopefully, the well-known weather phenomenon known as the Gore Effect won’t disturb the conference. In case you didn’t know, the Gore Effect leads to unseasonable cold, rainy and snowy weather when Al Gore, the world’s foremost carbon-credit salesman, shows up at an event to discuss global warming.

The Gore Effect was first noticed in 2006 when Gore spoke to a gathering discussing global warming in the midst of extremely cold weather in New York City. Another speech in Boston that year was also influenced by snow and bitter cold. In March of 2007, a Senate briefing on a new climate bill had to be cancelled due to a snowstorm. In October of 2008, Gore delivered a speech at Harvard University during record-breaking cold temperatures. A few days later, the British House of Commons held a debate on global warming while it snowed in London in October for the first time since 1922. In 2009, Melbourne, Australia, experienced bitter cold during a visit by Gore to discuss — you guessed it, global warming.

There are lots of other examples of the Gore Effect, including this year’s World Economic Forum. In the days preceding the conference and the mock camp, host city Davos was blanketed by more than six feet of snow and bitterly cold temperatures. Attendees had to find alternate transportation as the main train line into Davos was closed due to avalanche warnings. While snow and cold are not unusual in the Swiss Alps this time of year, the sheer volume of the snow does lead one to wonder.

What causes the Gore Effect? Is the sheer volume of hot air coming from Gore and his climate alarmist compatriots somehow disturbing weather patterns? Does it have something to do with the large number of carbon spewing private jets that descend on these gatherings? In the case of the Davos conference, roughly a thousand private jets have descended on the area during the forum. Is all of that carbon pollution creating its own weather system?

Is Al Gore really this guy?

Or does God simply have a sense of humor?

President Trump is set to address a sea of indignant globalists at the forum on Friday, January 26. The president’s “America First” agenda clashes with the plans of the vast majority of the attendees. But, at least on one issue, Trump has one unlikely ally: the aforementioned Snow Miser, Al Gore.

Gore (sort of) defended Trump’s decision to put a 30-percent tariff on imported solar panels and modules for the first year of the plan, gradually dropping to 15 percent by the fourth year. The tariffs come after a year in which two of America’s largest solar panel manufacturers, SolarWorld and Suniva, both filed for bankruptcy, citing cheap imports from China as a main reason.

“I don’t typically defend him,” Gore said, during a panel discussion at Davos. “I will say it did not start with him. This was a trade action brought by private companies.”

Imagine that. Al Gore not ripping on President Trump on a secondary climate issue. Maybe that’s a sign of a thaw in relations between the president and climate alarmists.

But the president hopefully brought a parka with him to the conference, just to be safe.

