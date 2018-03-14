Schwarzenegger Vows to Sue Big Oil for “First-degree Murder”

Former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger is vowing to sue big oil companies for “knowingly killing people all over the world.” The action film star and environmental activist announced the move in Austin, Texas at the SXSW festival. Schwarzenegger said he is talking to several private law firms about the lawsuit and plans are in the works for a media push surrounding it.

Schwarzenegger made the comments during a live recording of Politico’s Off Message podcast on March 12. Two months earlier, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a similar suit against BP, Chevron, ExxonMobil, ConocoPhillips, and Royal Dutch Shell. The cities of San Francisco, Oakland, and five other California cities have also brought suit against big oil companies.

“This is no different from the smoking issue,” Schwarzenegger proclaimed. “The tobacco industry knew for years and years and years and decades, that smoking would kill people, would harm people and create cancer, and were hiding that fact from the people and denied it. Then, eventually, they were taken to court and had to pay hundreds of millions of dollars because of that.”

In what is probably a desperate attempt to stay relevant, the star of Hollywood’s Terminator franchise equated the actions of companies such as ExxonMobil and BP with first-degree murder for their seeming indifference on the issue of global warming. “I don’t think there’s any difference,” the former governor said. “If you walk into a room and you know you’re going to kill someone, it’s first-degree murder.”

The former governor made it clear that, in his mind, oil companies put profits over people. Schwarzenegger claimed that oil companies have known for decades the problems that fossil fuels would cause. “The oil companies knew from 1959 on, they did their own study that there would be global warming happening because of fossil fuels, and on top of it that it would be risky for people’s lives, that it would kill.”

The 1980 Mr. Olympia winner has been involved in climate scamming for a while now. As California governor, Schwarzenegger was heavily involved the cap and trade scheme, which trades in carbon credits ala Al Gore. He was a founder of the foundering Western Climate Initiative that, at one time, boasted 24 state and regional members. Of those 24 members, today only California, Quebec and Ontario remain. So, the T-800 has some experience with failed climate schemes.

Schwarzenegger, a pseudo-Republican, may be trying to reestablish his bona-fides in advance of hosting the R20 Austrian World Summit in Vienna in May. Schwarzenegger founded the globalist group in 2010. The group works with sub-national governments, other NGO’s and the United Nations to reduce carbon emissions. The stated goal of the organization is to prevent a 2°C increase in global temperature by reducing greenhouse gases by 75 percent.

And what better way to accomplish that goal than filing an erroneous lawsuit?

But maybe the Terminator should look in the mirror when deciding just who that lawsuit should be against. As governor of California, Schwarzenegger used a private jet — almost daily — to commute the 380 miles from his Brentwood, California, home to the state capital in Sacramento. The Gulfstream jet used by Schwarzenegger emitted as much pollution during each trip as a normal automobile does in a year.

And speaking of normal automobiles, why does Schwarzenegger feel the need to drive a Hummer?

But, reportedly, the ex-governor has purchased a lot of carbon credits, so he can waste as much energy as he wants.

Pointing out hypocrisy among elitists is like shooting fish in a barrel. Still, it is important to do so, especially for people on soap boxes, such as Schwarzenegger, who constantly harangue people to “do as I say, not as I do.”

