Pope Francis: We Are Turning Earth Into a Desert

Pope Francis warned the world that we are turning the Earth into “rubble, deserts and refuse” in a statement on July 6.

This newest declaration came during a conference celebrating the third anniversary of the Pope’s Laudato si’, or Praise Be to You, encyclical, in which he urged the world to listen to climate scientists and begin doing all that we can to stop the supposed scourge of anthropogenic global warming. In the encyclical, he called climate change “one of the principal challenges facing humanity in our day.”

“There is a real danger that we will leave future generations only rubble, deserts and refuse,” Francis said on Friday.

In his remarks, the pope urged the nations of the world to honor their commitments to the 2015 Paris Climate Accord, which looks to keep future global warming less than 2°C by voluntarily decreasing carbon emissions. A recent report by Climate Action Tracker shows that only eight of the 195 signatories are on track to meet this goal. President Trump has vowed to remove America from the Paris agreement, saying that it “disadvantages the United States to the exclusive benefit of other countries.”

“We all know that much still needs to be done to implement that (Paris) agreement,” Francis told attendees. “All governments should strive to honor the commitments made in Paris, in order to avoid the worst consequences of the climate crisis,” he continued.

The world’s “best green journalist,” American Bill McKibben, took the opportunity to apologize for our country’s “malfeasance” on the issue of climate change. “I apologize for the malfunctioning of our country and ask you to bear with us as we work hard on the necessary repairs,” McKibben told the group.

The Friday conference was the latest in a series of high-profile attempts by the Vatican to force the made-up menace of man-made climate change into the consciousness of Catholics worldwide. In addition to the 2015 encyclical, the pope has repeatedly called on the world’s 1.2 billion Catholics to join the fight against climate change. Last month, Francis hosted a gathering of big oil executives and financiers and urged them to look for new fuel sources to quickly transition from our dependence on fossil fuels to “greener” forms of energy. The pope warned that the climate change crisis was of “epochal proportions.”

During Friday’s conference, the pope also announced an upcoming three-week synod — a meeting of bishops — to discuss environmental matters such as deforestation in the Amazon rainforest, which he has called “the lung” of the planet.

“It grieves us to see the lands of indigenous peoples expropriated and their cultures trampled on by predatory schemes and by new forms of colonialism, fueled by the culture of waste and consumerism.”

Pope Francis neglected to say just where Jesus fits into any of this.

Like most other doomsayers on the climate issue, the pope included an emotional reference to the children as a reason to submit to the god of global warming. “It is the young who will have to face the consequences of the current environmental and climate crisis.” Sounding as much like Representative Maxine Waters as the leader of Catholicism, Francis called for “the support of citizen’s pressure groups worldwide.”

So, if you see a climate “denier” in a restaurant, it’s ok to harass them, apparently.

Again, echoing the myriad climate alarmists who claim that it will soon be too late to do anything about the so-called climate crisis, the pope said, “We cannot afford to waste time.”

Perhaps the most damning piece of evidence that the pope has this climate-change thing all wrong is that carbon-credit salesman Al Gore agrees with him. “[Pope Francis] has been at the forefront in leading the world toward constructive climate action,” the failed presidential candidate said in an interview with Vatican News.

Remember the good old days when popes spoke out against abortion, assisted suicide, and gay marriage? This pope has eschewed those traditional Catholic issues and instead uses his bully pulpit to warn us of the new globalist bogeyman, climate change, which used to be called global warming. Climate change is one of the globalists’ biggest weapons in their attempt to control the world. And this pope certainly appears to be in the globalists’ camp.

