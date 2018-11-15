Deep State Using Environmentalism to Build Global Government

In this interview, The New American's Alex Newman and William F. Jasper discuss how Deep State globalists are exploiting environmental concerns to build one of the pillars of the New World Order global government. Much of this is happening through the United Nations. For instance, the notion that carbon dioxide is pollution is a brilliant scam--if you want a totalitarian world government that can control every aspect of everyone's life.
