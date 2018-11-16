Climate-change Narrative Challenged by Unusual Weather & Scientific Studies

The weather seems determined not to cooperate with climate alarmists, who insist that the globe is warming up to dangerous levels and that we have only 12 years to completely change the way we live in order to forestall disaster. On Tuesday, Houston received the earliest snowfall ever recorded. The November 13 snowfall, which only amounted to a trace, obliterated the previous record by a full 10 days.

Before every amateur climatologist reminds us that weather is not the same as climate and that global warming does not mean that cold weather events such as this won’t ever happen, let me just say, “I know.” However, since this year’s hurricanes — also weather events, not climate events — were so confidently blamed on global warming by the mainstream media and the newest thing in climatology, attribution science, looks to attribute weather events to climate change, we can say, "What’s good for the goose is good for the gander."

Besides there is mounting scientific evidence that the climate-change models pushed by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) are about to all be discredited in a big way — by the Sun.

In early October, The New American reported on new data from NASA’s Sounding of the Atmosphere using Broadband Emission Radiometry (SABER) instrument, which is aboard its Thermosphere Ionosphere Mesosphere Energetics and Dynamics (TIMED) satellite. SABER has revealed that Earth’s thermosphere is cooling and shrinking, which is evidence of low sunspot activity, a precursor to solar minima, such as the Maunder Minimum, which ushered in a time known as the Little Ice Age on Earth.

According to Martin Mylynczak of NASA’s Langley Research Center, current sunspot activity is extremely low. “Right now, it is very low indeed,” said Mylnczak. “Ten times smaller than we see during more active phases of the solar cycle.”

No attribution scientists have yet commented publicly on the snow in Houston.

And the snow in Houston was not the only unusual condition reported in the past few days. In San Antonio, which is slightly south and inland from Houston, a record low temperature of 23 degrees Fahrenheit was recorded, which bested the previous record low for the date of 28 degrees.

Louisiana also received snow, as this photo shows. In fact, this odd November snow has fallen in many places, from New Mexico to Arkansas. The Weather Channel reported on Tuesday that 29.4 percent of the United States was covered in snow. Sleet was reported as far south as McAllen, Texas, which is on the Mexican border.

In mid-November.

This is the second year in a row in which South Texas has received snow earlier than New York or Boston. Last year, a December 8 snowstorm blasted much of the Deep South before turning east and north to wreak havoc on people more used to such conditions.

If the NASA data is correct, earlier snows and cooler temperatures could be the “new normal” in the coming years. And NASA isn’t the only agency reporting things that the IPCC and the mainstream media don’t want you to hear.

A study published in December of last year by UC-San Diego, which monitored a decrease in ultra-violet flux on the Sun’s surface, is also suggesting that the sun may be entering a period of low sunspot activity, which could lead to a Solar Minimum in the near future.

Across the ocean, another study done by Northumbria University in Great Britain is also predicting a Grand Minimum, similar to the Maunder Minimum. That study claimed that lower solar activity would have a profound effect on the climate, which might forestall disastrous climate change, at least for a while.

“I hope global warming will be overridden by this effect, giving humankind and the Earth 30 years to sort out our pollution,” said Dr. Valentina Zharkova, the lead author of the Northumbria study. “We have to be sorted out by that time and prepare everything on Earth for the next big solar activity.”

Whether she believes them or not, Zharkova must say things like that or risk losing her funding. Studies such as these, as well as the data from NASA, are antithetical to the globalist goal of frightening Earth’s population into a worldwide socialist government.

So while the media continues to beat the drumbeat of climate change, connecting climate change to wildfires and hurricanes and any other thing they think will frighten people into believing their narrative, remember that there is other scientific evidence out there pointing to conclusions far different from those of the IPCC and Al Gore.

Photo: Clipart.com