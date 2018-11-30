Al Gore to Host Eighth Annual 24-hour Climate-change Infomercial

Carbon-credit salesman Al Gore has announced that he will be hosting his eighth annual 24-hour long television special on climate change from December 3 to 4. The special, entitled 24 Hours of Reality and hosted by Gore’s Climate Reality Project, is designed to inform the public about the scourge of anthropogenic global warming and what we can do to forestall its effects.

No word yet on how all the hot air emanating from the event will affect the climate.

“Our health depends on the health of our planet.” Gore said in a statement. “The climate crisis is not an abstract issue; it has direct impacts on us and the people we love the most. I’m looking forward to exploring the climate and health connection on this year’s 24 Hour broadcast and to discussing how we can take bold and ambitious action to ensure that future generations can live long, healthy lives full of opportunity and promise.”

Among Gore’s “partners” in the event, which first aired in 2011, include the United Nations Environment Programme and dozens of groups with the prefix “eco” or the words sustainable, Earth, and green in their names. A full list of television broadcast partners is yet to be released, but the event can also be seen live on YouTube and other social media.

The list of virtue-signaling celebrities who will appear on this year’s program is long and diverse, and includes Breaking Bad’s Bryan Cranston, former Millennium Falcon pilot Harrison Ford, self-proclaimed “science guy” Bill Nye, and someone named Rola, whoever she is. Others scheduled to perform or present include electronic musician Moby, 1980’s has-been Sting, aged hippy David Crosby, and Will Smith’s son Jaden.

The telethon for Mother Earth was announced shortly after President Trump denigrated the findings of a major report issued by his administration which predicted planetary doom should the United States not act quickly and decisively on climate change.

“Yeah, I don’t believe it,” Trump said on Monday. “I’ve seen it, I’ve read some of it and it’s fine.”

Earlier, Gore claimed that the president tried to “hide” the report by releasing it on the Friday following Thanksgiving. “The president may try to hide the truth, but his own scientists and experts have made it as stark and clear as possible,” claimed the world’s foremost pseudo-climatologist.

The government’s report basically echoed the report of the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released in October. The document makes the case that current efforts are inadequate to prevent catastrophic man-made global warming from ruining the Earth’s ecosystem. The report outlines the possible dangers to communities, the economy, health, water reserves, the infrastructure, the oceans, and coastlines, among other things.

The report gives no recommendations. Instead it just outlines disasters we can expect should we choose not to act.

For those of you without the time, inclination, or stomach to watch Gore’s television program, I can lay out pretty clearly what will happen: Gore and his celebrity friends will talk in serious tones about what we are “doing” to our planet with our addiction to fossil fuels and our dependence on things such as gasoline and electricity. Vignettes scored with dour-sounding music will show us “examples” of the harm being done to the environment by our use of fossil fuels. Scientists will show us charts of how they predict temperature will rise with the purpose of frightening us into so-called climate action. The “97 percent of scientists agree about climate change” lie will be stated ad nauseum. And President Trump and anyone else who “denies” climate change will be charged with actively destroying the planet.

Oh, and they will ask for money. Lots of money.

After that, the celebrities, including Gore, will all board private jets — which release more CO2 into the atmosphere in one trip than the average automobile does in a year — and fly off to their energy-hogging mansions, expecting us “little people,” now properly instructed by their propaganda, to begin to use less energy and implore our congressional representatives to demand government action on climate change.

The 24 Hours of Reality show is going to be viewed globally through a mix of broadcast television, YouTube, and other social media. It will be said that the program reached “billions” of people. The sad thing is, with all of the program’s glitz and glamour, many might be deceived into thinking that the so-called climate crisis is real and not the globalist boondoggle it truly is.