UN Climate Alarmists Angry at Trump Amid Push to "Transform" World

KATOWICE--United Nations climate alarmists are furious with the Trump administration's efforts to promote fossil fuels at an event, The New American's foreign correspondent Alex Newman reports from Poland. While the head of the UN wants to "transform the world," U.S. officials were here holding an event promoting continued use of oil, coal, gas, and other cheap and reliable energy sources. Newman was also able to ask a question about this to the U.S. panel: Why are U.S. officials playing along with the man-made global-warming hypothesis when their boss has called it a "hoax" to aid Communist China?