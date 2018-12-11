Gore Effect: Blizzard as UN Meets to Save Humanity from Global Warming

KATOWICE--As the United Nations COP24 "climate" summit gets into its final days, climate guru Al Gore is arriving to give a speech. And as usual, the "Gore Effect" strikes again! All night and all day, it has been snowing in Katowice, with delegates at the UN global-warming summit freezing. The New American's foreign correspondent also exposes the incredible hypocrisy of this summit as self-styled "dignitaries" from around the world fly in on their private jets and take a fleet of limos to the venue so they can lecture others about using less energy and resources.