UN "Double Standards" at Anti-Trump Protest Slammed by CFACT's Craig Rucker

KATOWICE, Poland -- In this interview with The New American magazine from the United Nations COP 24 climate change summit, Committee for a Constructive Tomorrow (CFACT) Executive Director Craig Rucker slammed the UN for its double standards in the handling of protests and activism. When extremists rushed the stage during a Trump administration event with a sign demanding that energy supplies be kept in the ground, they received protection from UN police as they shouted down senior U.S. officials. But when Marc Morano and Rucker brought out a life-size Trump picture and shredded a UN climate scheme at a previous COP summit, they had their badges ripped off and were thrown into the desert. Rucker also talks about the future of the "climate" movement.