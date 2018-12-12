At UN COP24 Climate Summit, Frantic Globalists Work to Restrict Liberty

KATOWICE--United Nations globalists and UN member regimes are working frantically to salvage their agenda in the final days of the COP24 "climate" conference, reports The New American's foreign correspondent Alex Newman. With growing public sentiment against sacrificing freedom and prosperity under the guise of stopping alleged man-made global warming, there is a sense of gloom and doom among participants. Trump's refusal to play along has alarmists fuming. Just two elected American officials were in attendance. But the real agenda behind the "climate" negotiations is becoming more and more clear--centralizing power and control at the global level. Check out the video for the latest updates.
More from COP24:
UN Climate Alarmists Angry at Trump Amid Push to "Transform" World
Trump Trolls UN Climate Summit With Event Promoting Oil, Coal
Gore Effect: Blizzard as UN Meets to Save Humanity from Global Warming
UN "Double Standards" at Anti-Trump Protest Slammed by CFACT's Craig Rucker