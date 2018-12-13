Climate Skeptics Crash the UN Warmist Party in Poland

KATOWICE--As governments and dictators scramble to finalize a "rule book" for their United Nations climate regime, prominent skeptics of the man-made global-warming hypothesis crashed the party in Poland with facts and activism, reports The New American's Alex Newman. The Committee for a Constructive Tomorrow (CFACT), ClimateDepot.com, and others organized what was described as a "counter-COP24 conference" near the UN summit to debunk they alarmism. And Santa Claus delivered a lump of coal to Greenpeace, one of the many extreme environmentalist groups demanding drastic limitations on energy, human freedom and prosperity under the guise of "saving" the climate. However, all is not going as planned for the warmists, with governments and people increasingly revolting against the globalist agenda being pushed by the UN and its allies.
