Global Warming Bandwagon Coming Apart, Says Marc Morano

KATOWICE--In this exclusive interview with The New American magazine from the United Nations COP24 summit, prominent climate skeptic Marc Morano said that the global-warming alarmism was facing major pushback worldwide.
More from COP24:
UN Climate Alarmists Angry at Trump Amid Push to "Transform" World
Trump Trolls UN Climate Summit With Event Promoting Oil, Coal
Gore Effect: Blizzard as UN Meets to Save Humanity from Global Warming
UN "Double Standards" at Anti-Trump Protest Slammed by CFACT's Craig Rucker
At UN COP24 Climate Summit, Frantic Globalists Work to Restrict Liberty