Friday, 14 December 2018

At UN Climate Confab, Democrat Senator Touts Martians to Unite Humanity

Written by 

KATOWICE--At the United Nations COP24 Climate Change summit in Poland, Democrat State Senator Robert Hertzberg of California, a self-described "globalist" who represents Hollywood, tells The New American that he is awaiting the arrival of "Martians" to unite humans. One of just two elected American officials at the conference, Hertzberg argued that whether President Trump agrees or not, California is going to implement policies to reduce CO2 emissions.

More from COP24:
UN Climate Alarmists Angry at Trump Amid Push to "Transform" World

Trump Trolls UN Climate Summit With Event Promoting Oil, Coal

Gore Effect: Blizzard as UN Meets to Save Humanity from Global Warming

UN "Double Standards" at Anti-Trump Protest Slammed by CFACT's Craig Rucker

At UN COP24 Climate Summit, Frantic Globalists Work to Restrict Liberty

Climate Skeptics Crash the UN Warmist Party in Poland

Global Warming Bandwagon Coming Apart, Says Marc Morano

Please review our Comment Policy before posting a comment
More in this category: « At UN, Gore Demands "Ubiquitous" Population Control for Climate
back to top

Affiliates and Friends

Social Media

About TNA