U.S. Media MIA at UN COP24 "Climate" Summit Planning Future of Mankind

KATOWICE -- The major U.S. media is missing in action at the United Nations COP24 "climate" summit in Poland, reports The New American's foreign correspondent Alex Newman.
Newman also reports on the significance of this conference, which is working to restructure all of human civilization under the guise of saving the climate.
Finally, Newman addresses the real agenda behind the summit, which is to centralize power over humanity.
