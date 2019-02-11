Monday, 11 February 2019

Green New Deal a “Recipe for Mass Suicide,” Says Greenpeace Co-Founder

CALGARY, Canada--In this exclusive interview with The New American, Greenpeace co-founder Dr. Patrick Moore warns that the "Green New Deal" proposed by congressional Democrats is a "recipe for mass-suicide." Moore, who left Greenpeace for reasons he outlines in the interview, says millions of Americans would die if the policies outlined in the Green New Deal were implemented.

