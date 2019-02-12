UN IPCC Scientist Blows Whistle on Lies About Climate, Sea Level

STOCKHOLM, Sweden — The United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (UN IPCC) is misleading humanity about climate change and sea levels, a leading expert on sea levels who served on the UN IPCC told The New American. In fact, it is more likely that sea levels will decline, not rise, explained Dr. Nils-Axel Mörner, the retired head of the paleogeophysics and geodynamics at Stockholm University. A new solar-driven cooling period is not far off, he said. But when Mörner tried to warn the UN IPCC that it was publishing false information that would inevitably be discredited, they simply ignored him. And so, dismayed, he resigned in disgust and decided to blow the whistle.

Asked if coastal cities such as Miami would be flooding due to sea-level rise caused by alleged man-made global warming, Mörner was unequivocal: “Absolutely not.” “There is no rapid sea-level rise going on today, and there will not be,” he said, citing observable data. “On the contrary, if anything happens, the sea will go down a little.” The widely respected scientist, who has been tracking sea levels in various parts of the globe for some 50 years, blasted those who use incorrect “correction factors” in their data to make it appear that seas are rising worldwide. That is just wrong, he said.

Indeed, even speaking of something called “global sea level” is highly misleading, the expert explained. “It is different in different parts of the world,” Mörner said, noting that sea levels can rise in one part of the world and decline in another depending on a variety of factors. For instance, the interview took place right next to an 18th-century Baltic sea-level marker in Saltsjöbaden near Stockholm that showed the Baltic sea level at the time it was made. Because the ground is rising, the marking is now higher up from sea level than it was when it was made. Mörner has personally been measuring and tracking sea levels in equatorial regions of the world — Bangladesh, the Maldives, Southern India, New Caledonia, Fiji, and beyond.

Mörner's conclusion is that solar activity and its effects on the globe have been the “dominant factor” in what happens to both the climate and the seas. Meanwhile, the UN claims the current changes in climate and sea level are attributable to human emissions of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ). Man’s emissions of this essential gas, required by plants and exhaled by people, makes up a fraction of one percent of all so-called greenhouse gases present naturally in the atmosphere. “Absolutely not,” Mörner said about the CO 2 argument, noting there was “something basically sick” in the blame-CO 2 hypothesis. “CO 2 , if it has any effect, it is minute — it does not matter. What has a big effect is the sun.”

Obviously, while he was serving on the UN IPCC, Mörner tried to warn his colleagues on the UN body that the politically backed hypothesis about CO 2 driving temperature changes, and the subsequent claims regarding dangerous sea-level rise, were totally incorrect. “They just ignored what I was saying,” he recounted. “If they were clever — if they had facts on their hands — they could show that, 'no, you're wrong.' But that is not the case. They just will not discuss it. I will try to discuss it. I will show with their own data that they are wrong. Because in science, we discuss. We don't forbid or neglect.”

When asked about the frequently repeated (and easily debunked) claims of an alleged 97-percent consensus supporting the man-made global-warming hypothesis, Mörner said it was simply not true — and even if it were, it would be irrelevant. “Why does anybody say something when it is not correct?” he asked. “They say it because they have applied excellent lobbyists. They are working with lobbyists in their hand; 'say this, do that.' We don't do that.” In the field of physics, Mörner estimated that 80 to 90 percent of physicists know the hypothesis is wrong. And among geologists and astronomers, he said probably 80 percent know it is wrong.

“They claim that there are 97 percent who are for it,” Mörner said. “I claim that it is 97 percent of scientific facts against them.”

Quoting Galileo, the 80-year-old Swedish scientist also slammed the shady tactics used by climate alarmists and the lobbyists they work with to suppress the real facts and demonize those who contradict their alarmist narrative. “If you write an excellent paper in a peer-reviewed journal, but they don't like it, they write to the journal and tell them they cannot write things like that, it's against the general consensus,” said Mörner, who has published hundreds of peer-reviewed papers on a wide range of scientific subjects. “They even put those journals on a black list. This is a shady thing going on. We don't work like that in real science.”

Instead of science, Mörner suspects that the behind-the-scenes promoters of the man-made warming hypothesis have dark, ulterior motives. “I think the ultimate thing is that they want a government for the whole globe, and that is a weird idea,” Mörner said, criticizing the Rockefeller dynasty and global efforts to keep developing countries from developing under the guise of saving the climate. “This is the hope of controlling everything. It is autocracy. It is really bad. Nobody should rule like that. But everybody has had these strange dreams — small countries of being larger, and empires wanting to be super-empires, and then they collapse. We have a whole history full of that. This globalism is a dangerous thing.”

By putting so much emphasis on climate alarmism and the alleged dangers of CO 2 , meanwhile, Mörner said the UN has diverted resources and attention away from “all the real problems” of the world that really do exist. “This is a terrible thing, this is the terrible thing,” he said. It is especially sad because “the world is full of real problems” such as hunger, starvation, killings, natural disasters, diseases, and so much more, he said. Yet because of the incessant focus on demonizing CO 2 and trying to control “climate,” those very real problems get ignored.

Speaking of the UN's “climate” process, Mörner was pleased with Trump's actions so far, which include announcing that the U.S. government would be withdrawing from the highly controversial UN Paris Agreement. He urged the Trump administration to “forget about” the whole UN climate agenda “because that is nonsense, and you have very carefully and cleverly understood that.” However, he also urged Trump to be empathetic and willing to discuss the climate issue. “It is very simple for us to discuss it, because we really have the facts, they have their models,” Mörner said. “And facts are better than models.”

Dr. William Happer, a world-renown physicist from Princeton University who has advised President Trump on climate issues, also denounced warming alarmism and the demonization of CO2. In an interview with The New American at a climate-skeptic summit put together by Freedom Force International, Professor Happer said there was nothing to worry about from alleged man-made global warming or human emissions of the gas of life. “CO 2 will be good for the Earth,” Happer said, adding that CO 2 levels were unusually and extremely low by historical standards. “More would be a very good thing.”

Mörner, meanwhile, cautioned promoters of the man-made warming hypothesis that they were going to ultimately be exposed, with catastrophic consequences for the scientific community. “This is so unscientific,” he said, condemning climatologists for ignoring facts that contradict their climate models. “And that is a terrible thing, this unscientific part of it. Because one day, it will all be revealed as nonsense. And then we lose our trustworthiness.” The data will not change, he said. And it is clear. If nothing else, when the next cooling phase begins — “everything points to that we are going into a new so-called grand solar minimum and that is in the middle of this century, maybe even as early as 2030” — then everybody will realize how wrong the warmists have been. That is when the “rats will leave the sinking ship,” he said.

But Mörner still expressed sympathy with those who have been duped into believing they are saving the planet by fighting CO 2 . “Of course, everybody wants to believe in something,” he said. “All those people who don't know what they are talking about, but they believe that they are saving the world. We don't save the world, the world will keep on going.”

It is even worse than that, though. “This is the most dangerous and frightening part of it: How such a lobbyist group has been able to fool the whole world,” he concluded, comparing it to how National Socialists in Germany and communists in both Russia and China were able to deceive the populations and seize power. Blasting the “autocratic process,” he said these organized and deceitful forces were “so dangerous.” He also expressed shock that the UN and governments would parade children around at UN climate summits. “What do they know? They are very nice, all of them, but they should be out playing, not talking at the United Nations,” he said, criticizing as “a little evil” that children would be used as propaganda props. “That is an insult to science.”

Despite the warnings of Mörner and numerous other highly respected scientists around the world, including others who have served on the UN IPCC, the UN IPCC and the broader UN continue to sound the alarm over allegedly looming temperature increases and sea-level rises that will flood coastal cities around the world. Now they say there are just 12 years left to save the planet. They typically refuse to debate, too. The New American reached out to the IPCC for comment repeatedly during the recent UN COP24 “climate” summit in Katowice, Poland. However, the organization did not respond to e-mails, phone calls, or visits to the IPCC booth at the climate summit seeking comment.

Image of Dr. Nils-Axel Mörner: Screenshot of a YouTube video by TheClimateRealist

Alex Newman, a foreign correspondent for The New American, has been at many of the UN climate summits over the last decade. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Follow him on Twitter @ALEXNEWMAN_JOU or on Facebook.

Related articles:

Scientists Mock New UN Climate Report Seeking “Unprecedented Changes” to Society

Top Scientists Slam and Ridicule UN IPCC Climate Report

Earth Is Cooling, Sea Levels Not Rising, Scientists Say

Leading Authority on Sea Levels Disputes Study Asserting Sea Level Rise Is Fastest in 27 Centuries

Climate Alarmists Have Been Wrong About Virtually Everything

UN Boss: Use “Climate Action” to “Transform World”

Global-warming Alarmism Dying a Slow Death

Despite Climate Alarmism, Global Sea Levels Fell Last Year

UN Exploits Autistic Child to Promote Climate Scam

Climate Scientist: “Global Warming Nazis” Threaten Humanity

Wealth Redistribution and Globalism, for the Climate

At UN, Gore Demands "Ubiquitous" Population Control for Climate

Trump Was Right! UN Admits Paris “Climate” Scheme Is Useless

New Report Exposes Rockefeller Dynasty's Role in “Climate” Scam