Top Headline - Alarmists Try to Bury Trump Climate Panel, Realists Fight Back

Global warming alarmists and totalitarians using their hypothesis as a pretext for advancing their globalist agenda are doing everything they can to stop President Trump from creating the Presidential Commission on Climate Science (PCCS). They are especially concerned that Dr. William Happer of Princeton University is expected to lead it. This is the culmination of 30 years of the climate debate, and the outcome of this fight will have repercussions impacting everyone long into the future.
