Using Children to Shill for Bad Science: The Sham of the Children’s “Climate Strike”

Inspired by 16-year-old “climate activist” Greta Thunberg, a seemingly earnest young woman, who began holding her own solitary protests outside of Swedish Parliament last year, tens of thousands school kids across the world skipped school for a time on Friday to demand action on climate change.

A Nobel Peace Prize nominee, Thunberg famously spoke at the World Economic Forum about climate change last year, telling delegates, “I want you to panic. I want you to feel the fear I feel every day.”

The protests, which were more highly coordinated than most Broadway musicals, took place in more than 100 countries including France, China, India, New Zealand, Finland, and, of course, the United States.

Organizers of the event (yes, there were organizers; hildren were not organically, of their own accord, skipping class in order to protest for climate action) in the Pantheon Square of Paris estimated the crowd at almost 50,000, while police — who are more experienced at estimating crowd sizes with all the Yellow Vest Protests about carbon taxes they’ve had to manage — estimated that under 30,000 attended.

“This is by far the biggest turnout we’ve seen in France for these youth climate protests,” bragged Mairead Dundas, the environment editor of FRANCE24.

I’ll bet if I tell a bunch of high school kids that they can skip school for a day without any consequences, as long as they spend some time chanting about something, I could get a pretty big turn out too.

In America, this meant that school kids made signs and chanted slogans in support of the Green New Deal proposed by neophyte Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D–N.Y.). The Green New Deal is a plan with no specifics, an incredibly high price tag, and wide support among socialists who wish to destroy the American way of life.

One of the latest things in leftist politics is the school walk-out. It was only a matter of time until climate alarmists used it for their nefarious ends. It’s an easy propaganda tool and leftists have all the volunteers they need in those indoctrination centers known as public schools. News outlets love this type of story, since it gives them quick access to sign-waving young people. And given enough time, they can find a child earnest enough and properly propagandized by climate-change-compliant-teachers to give them a tear-filled testimony.

Such as Max Prestigiacomo, a senior at Middleton High School in Wisconsin and a walk-out organizer. “We will not sit idly by while the environment is destroyed by the inaction of our leaders,” Max said. “We have the numbers, we have the courage and we have the science all on our side.”

Or in Utah, where high school senior Kate De Groote addressed a crowd at the steps at the state capitol in Salt Lake City. “We are the generation that will help bring this movement, that started generations ago, to the national stage. We can make a change and I know we can protect our future if we choose to act now.”

Or hundreds of other examples of students so indoctrinated to the cultish science of anthropogenic climate change that they live in fear of their very existence. The kids who have bought in to the fear-mongering of their teachers are the saddest cases. It is unspeakable what leftists school systems have done to these children. Not only have they inculcated them with an irrational fear of the environment, they are now using them as political pawns.

One of the more egregious examples of using children in this nefarious way is the video posted by the climate alarmist group the Sunrise Movement, of a group of children, egged on by adults, accosting Senator Dianne Feinstein (D–Calif.) to beg for her support of the Green New Deal. The video shows Feinstein listening to the group for a time but, ultimately, dismissing them after failing to get the children or their adult chaperone to listen.

The indoctrination of today’s children has been so successful that many Democrats, including Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), are now proposing to lower the voting age to 16.

The globalists in charge of the climate change movement know they can’t win a true science-based argument on the facts of the issue. It’s why they’ve revolted at the mere thought of President Trump convening a new panel to study the true threats — if any — brought about by so-called climate change. But those globalists have decided that climate change is the hill they wish to die on in their pursuit of world socialism. And they will use anything — including children — to achieve that goal.

