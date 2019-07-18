Prince Charles Sets Yet Another Climate-change “Tipping Point”

One big problem with being a date-setting prophet of doom is that when the predicted date of cataclysm comes and nothing happens, people tend to not take you seriously. Because of failed predictions, the religion of Climate Hysterianism has a real problem, and one of the doomsday prophets is the Prince of Wales.

While giving a speech to foreign ministers from the Commonwealth on July 11, Prince Charles had this to say: "I am firmly of the view that the next 18 months will decide our ability to keep climate change to survivable levels and to restore nature to the equilibrium we need for our survival."

I guess it's not really a doomsday prediction. It's more like a warning that we must completely change our way of life — or at least implement a solid plan to do so — in the next year and a half or a climate cataclysm won't be avoidable."

It's not the first cimate "tipping point" we've encountered — not even close. It's not even Prince Charles' first such prediction. The Prince of Wales first warned us of impending climate doom in 2009 when he told us we had just 96 months — eight years — to come up with "coherent financial incentives and disincentives" in order to avert disaster.

However, in 2015, the Prince gave us (and himself) a reprieve by telling the U.K. Western Morning News that we now had "just 35 years to save the planet" from global warming."

And now, this latest bad news that we only have until January of 2020 to avert climate disaster.

To be fair, it’s not only Prince Charles who has a habit of issuing dire, date-setting warnings about man-made global warming and its catastrophic consequences. Former NASA scientist and monsignor of Climate Hysterianism James Hansen’s 1988 highly staged testimony about climate doom before Congress on a hot and steamy summer day in Washington, D.C., began a trend.

And Hansen kept at it. In 2009, Hansen told us that Barack Obama had only one term to save the planet. “We have to get on a new path within this new administration,” Hansen said. “We have only four years left for Obama to set an example to the rest of the world. America must take the lead.” Obama’s first term ended back in 2013, and we’re all still here, so he must have done a good job. Oddly, though, America is still held up as a climate criminal to the rest of the world, not an example to follow.

Another high priest of Climate Hysterianism is former vice-president Al Gore. Several times Gore made climate predictions that didn’t necessarily come about. In his 2006 film An Inconvenient Truth, Gore predicted a 20-foot rise in global sea-level in the ambiguous “near future.” But according to renowned sea-level expert Dr. Nils-Axel Morner, no rapid sea level rise is occurring at this time. “There is no rapid sea-level rise going on today, and there will not be,” Morner told The New American. “On the contrary, if anything happens, the sea will go down a little.”

Gore has also prophesied an ice-free Arctic by 2013, which didn’t happen and a snow-free Mt. Kilimanjaro by 2016, also spectacularly wrong.

Last year, the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (UNIPCC) issued a report claiming that we only have 12 years (now only 11 years) in which to completely transform our way of life, kick the fossil-fuel habit, and adopt a greener lifestyle or climate change will ultimately destroy us. This report was the basis for the Green New Deal championed by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). Back in December, prior to taking office, AOC let slip that the Green New Deal was about much more than global warming — it was about transforming society into a more socialist-friendly place.

“This is the mechanism through which we can really deliver justice to communities that have been underserved,” AOC said in December.

Likely all the predictions have the same motivation: The predictions made by Prince Charles or Gore or Hansen aren’t meant to be correct. The intent behind such predictions is to foment fear in a gullible public.

Without fear, climate hysterics would have no chance at gaining the control over the population of the world that they so covet. Without fear, the globalists behind the climate-change religion cannot bully nation-states into ceding their freedom. Without fear, their dreams of global governance can never come to fruition.

Photo of Prince Charles: Mark Jones via Wikimedia