Al Gore Thinks Climate Changes Are “Locked in Place,” Praises Democratic Candidates

Former Vice President Al Gore is still persisting with his gloom-and-doom warnings about climate change. ABC News’ Jonathan Karl asked Gore during an interview for This Week, which aired on August 11, “You said back in 2006 the world would reach the point of no return if we didn’t reduce greenhouse gases in 2016. Is it already too late?”

Gore answered:

Some changes, unfortunately, have already been locked in place. Sea level increases are going to continue to matter what we do now. But, we can prevent much larger sea level increases. Much more rapid increases in temperature. The heatwave was in Europe. Now it’s in the Arctic. We’re seeing huge melting of the ice there. So, the warnings of the scientists 10 years ago, 20 years ago, 30 years ago, unfortunately, were accurate. Here’s the good news, Jonathan, in the Democratic contest for the presidential nominations this year, virtually all of the candidates agree this is either the top issue or one of top two issues.

Among the propaganda pieces Gore produced advancing the climate-change theory was Earth in the Balance, a 1992 book in which he warned that we are “facing a rapidly deteriorating global environment” that, due to our complacency, “threatens absolute disaster.” He continued, “We must all become partners in a bold effort to change the very foundation of our civilization.”

Gore followed with his 2006 film An Inconvenient Truth, which advocated that humans change their lifestyle. “Are You Ready to Change the Way You Live?” the film asks the viewing audience. During an interview in Norway, where he had gone in 2007 to receive a Nobel Peace Prize for his environmental work, Gore stated in an interview: “The only way to solve this crisis is for individuals to make changes in their own lives.”

These statements reveal a prime motivation of those advancing the climate of fear over global warming: The solution to “climate change” is “lifestyle change.” Mankind must abandon the benefits derived from centuries of scientific advancement and return to a more primitive way of life to halt changes in the climate that have not been proven to be anything more than natural cyclical occurrences.

In 2017, Gore followed up An Inconvenient Truth with An Inconvenient Sequel. A message on the website for the film encouraged visitors to take the “PLEDGE TO #BEINCONVENIENT,” which includes a pledge to “Use my choice to switch my home/business/community/university to 100% renewable energy.”

As The New American has pointed out in numerous articles over the past several years, there is no unanimous consensus on climate change and global warming among the scientific community. We have quoted many respected scientists offering evidence that not only are periods of global warming more likely to be the result of natural cyclical changes than anthropogenic (human) activity, but that the warming trend has reversed itself and our Earth may actually have entered a cooling period.

To read evidence disputing the claims made by climate change alarmists like Al Gore, please follow the links below.

Photo: AP Images

Warren Mass has served The New American since its launch in 1985 in several capacities, including marketing, editing, and writing. Since retiring from the staff several years ago, he has been a regular contributor to the magazine. Warren writes from Texas and can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

