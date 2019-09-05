Thursday, 05 September 2019

Youth Pledge To UN To Become Green Citizens

After attending the United Nations Civil Society Conference last week in Salt Lake City, Utah, senior editor William F. Jasper shares with Dr. Duke Pesta the Youth Climate Compact that came out of the event.

The compact calls for today's youth to pledge to become green citizens, and to commit to cooperate and support the UN's 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

