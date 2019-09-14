More Fear Pedaling: AOC Warns That Miami Will not be “Existing in a Few Years”

Just days after announcing that her signature legislation, the Green New Deal (GND), will be broken up into more palatable pieces, freshman congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) warned that a prominent American city will cease to exist if so-called climate-change is not addressed with costly government intervention.

Ironically, citing realism, AOC claimed, “When it comes to climate-change, what is not realistic is not responding ... with a solution on the scale of the crisis — because what’s not realistic is Miami not existing in a few years.”

“We need to start getting comfortable with how extreme the problem is,” AOC added, “because only until we accept how bad climate change is and how bad it can be for our children’s lives, are we going to be comfortable pursuing really big solutions.”

The New York Democratic-Socialist was speaking at an NAACP forum on Wednesday. “We need to be realistic about the problem,” she said.

Speaking of being realistic, a study released in July by the Competitive Enterprise Institute revealed that the cost of implementing the GND espoused by Ocasio-Cortez would be staggering. In four states — Florida, New Hampshire, New Mexico, and Pennsylvania — the first-year cost of implementation would be near or above $75,000 per household. In years two through five, costs in those states would drop to approximately $45,000 per household with costs dropping to approximately $37,000 per household in year six and beyond.

Costs in Alaska, the fifth state studied, would be even higher. In the Last Frontier, implementation of the GND would cost over $100,000 per household in year one, dropping to $73,000 in years two through five, with a final drop to $67,000 in year six and beyond.

Realistically, where would such vast amounts of money come from?

But money and cost is not something that bothers AOC and her climate compatriots. In July, her former chief of staff, Saikat Chakrabarti, admitted as much when he reportedly told Sam Ricketts, the climate director for Washington Governor and former candidate for president Jay Inslee (D), “The interesting thing about the Green New Deal is that it wasn’t originally a climate thing at all.”

“Because we really think of it as a how-do-you-change-the-entire-economy thing,” Chakrabarti said.

How’s that for being “realistic”?

It’s been known for quite a while that climate-change policies worldwide haven’t truly been about environmentalism or any climate emergency. Back in 2010, Dr. Ottmar Endenhofer, an economist and a former leader of the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s (UN IPCC) Working Group III, told a German magazine, “One has to say clearly: we are effectively redistributing world wealth through climate policy. That the owners of coal and oil are not enthusiastic is obvious. One has to free oneself from the illusion that international climate policy is environmental policy.” (Emphasis added.)

So much realism in that last paragraph.

In a capitalist society, business must concern itself with reality. A business such as real estate, for instance, must be concerned about whether the properties they are selling are going to disappear soon.

In a city like Miami, which in many ways is the poster child for climate-change driven sea-level rise, you’d think that the real estate market would be crashing considering the coming doom described by AOC.

But no, the real estate market in Miami is actually booming. Median home values in the market have increased nearly 57 percent in the last ten years according to NeighborhoodScout.com. The current median home value is $319,268, nearly $100,000 more than the median home value in the United States. Waterfront property in the Miami area is even more desirable with the median price for oceanfront homes at $525,000.

The real estate sector doesn’t realistically believe that Miami is going anywhere soon.

In candid moments, people like Chakrabarti and Endenhofer freely admit what the climate-change movement is all about. It’s an attempt to strongarm the global community into socialism using fear of man-made climate catastrophe as the catalyst for that transformation.

Capitalism and a free, constitutional America are the greatest enemies of globalist entities looking to create a world super-state with a socialist economy. When AOC, Al Gore, or Leonardo DiCaprio make their dire climate predictions, they may seem to be earnestly attempting to protect our environment. But in reality, all they’re doing is pushing global socialism.

