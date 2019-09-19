NBC Asks the Public to Confess Their Climate Sins

Confession is good for the soul, we’re told, and so the National Broadcasting Company has launched a new project that gives people the opportunity to confess their sins against the climate. That’s right, NBC’s new “Climate Confessions”project allows people to free themselves of the guilt of their meat-eating, airplane-flying, and car-driving ways.

“Even those who care deeply about the planet’s future can slip up now and then. Tell us: Where do you fall short in preventing climate change? Do you blast the A/C? Throw out half your lunch? Grill a steak every week? Share your anonymous confessions with NBC news.”

Respondents are given a choice of six different categories of climate sins: plastics, meat, energy, transportation, paper, and food waste. They are then allowed 130 characters in which to admit their own culpability in climate change.

After admitting their sin and pressing submit, confessors are rewarded with a “fact” about their sin and a tip to use to better themselves in the future.

For example, after I submitted my sin of eating meat whenever and however I can, I received the following:

FACT: Many restaurants in the U.S. serve oversize portions, and these meals often contain large quantities of animal products.

TIP: If you order a large meat-centric dish at a restaurant, bring the leftovers home and use vegetables to round out the dish the next day. This cuts down on food waste, the number one way we can lessen our climate change impact.

NBC also allows you to read the confessions of others, which is either heartbreaking or hilarious, depending on how you look at it. Some submissions seem to take their “role” in climate change very seriously, while others are clearly there in order to troll NBC and the subject of climate change in general.

A quick reading of those “confessions” reveal a lot more trolls than those who are serious about their “sins.” For every serious confession such as, “I use way too many products packaged in ridiculous amounts of plastic. Looking for alternatives,” there are several that read as follows:

“I think the climate has always been changing, and I’m not going to stop eating meat because of cult-like manipulation by the left.”

“I own a huge SUV. I take long drives in the country just because.”

“I would rather the whole planet burn up than give up steak. Kick rocks hippies.”

The launch of the “Climate Confessions” project coincides with MSNBC’s two-day climate forum for Democrat presidential candidates. Apparently, we didn’t get enough bad climate information and government takeover plans during CNN’s seven-hour climate change townhall on September 5.

Because it worked so well in Australia earlier this year, the strategy for Democrats and their media partners for 2020 has become clear. They believe that climate change is their ticket to victory. They are attempting to frighten millennials en masse into voting for Democrats in order to save the Earth.

It’s actually not the worst idea they’ve ever had. Young people have been brainwashed in public schools and left-wing universities into believing that mankind is responsible for so-called climate change for decades now. It’s possible young people could be frightened into voting for politicians who promise “action” on climate change, even if such action is essentially worthless. Sans facts, workable ideas, and likable politicians, fear about climate change may be the Democrats’ only hope to win.

Image: rez-art via iStock / Getty Imags Plus