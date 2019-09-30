Monday, 30 September 2019

Using "Climate Change" to Enslave US - Behind The Deep State

Written by 

In this episode of Behind The Deep State, host Alex Newman explains how globalist Deep State functionaries are fomenting hysteria over "climate change" and "global warming" to steal liberty and money from humanity. Among other issues, Alex discusses the science, the agenda, and the deadly consequences of allowing this fraud to continue.

