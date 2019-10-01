Tuesday, 01 October 2019

Scientist: Al Gore and Climate Cabal Are Lying About Global Warming

In this interview with The New American's Alex Newman, geologist Gregory Wrightstone explains that Al Gore and the climate-change establishment are lying about global warming, sea levels, wildfires, extinctions, carbon dioxide, and so much more. He says CO2 is a "miracle molecule" that is incredibly beneficial to humanity and the planet. Wrightstone wrote the book INCONVENIENT FACTS: THE SCIENCE THAT AL GORE DOESN'T WANT YOU TO KNOW exposing the fraud. "They are lying to you," he said. Watch and share!

 

 

