Bill Gates, Other Elites Inducted Into Communist Chinese Academy

Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates and nine other American “foreign experts” in engineering and technology have been elected as new members of the Chinese Academy of Engineering (CAE). This might seem an odd fit for uber-capitalist Gates, since the CAE is the People’s Republic of China’s elite society of technology professionals who have proven their service to the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the Communist State. But like many other super-wealthy westerners, Gates has shown himself sympatico to authoritarian and totalitarian regimes. Together with David Rockefeller, George Soros, Ted Turner, Warren Buffet, and a small clutch of additional billionaires, Gates formed a cabal they dubbed "The Good Club," which seems to be fixated on population control. Its members are uncomfortably comfortable with China's coercive (and murderous) One Child policy as an answer to population "problems."

China's People’s Daily reported on November 27 that “Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft and chairman of TerraPower, has been elected as a foreign member of the Chinese Academy of Engineering (CAE), one of the country's top academic institutions.” “The CAE recently elected 67 new domestic members and 18 new foreign members,” the news report stated. “Among the 18 foreign experts, 10 come from US, 3 from the UK, 3 from Australia, 1 from Japan, and 1 from Russia.”

The People’s Daily article features a recent photo of Bill Gates in China with the caption, “Bill Gates is seen at Peking University on March 24, 2017.” Although neither the People’s Daily website nor that of the CAE provided a full list of the new inductees, a web search has yielded the names of several of the other new honorees that have joined the Chinese dictatorship’s “prestigious” academy.

Leo Rafael Reif, president of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), is one of Gates’ new fellow cadets at CAE, according to Reif’s MIT biography page. The same page also informs us that, in 2015, Reif “received an honorary Doctor of Laws degree from the Chinese University of Hong Kong. He has also received honorary doctorates from Tsinghua University (2016).” Reif is also a member of the globalist Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), whose members played the key role in the historic normalizing of U.S. relations with China, and, subsequently, implementing the policies that have transformed that communist regime from a backward Third World country into an economic and military behemoth. In joining the Chinese Academy of Engineering, Reif is following in the footsteps of another MIT chief, the late Charles M. Vest (MIT president 1990-2004). Dr. Vest was also president of the U.S. National Academy of Engineering (NAE) from 2007 until his death in 2013.

The NAE, part of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, notes on its website, that in addition to Dr. Vest, other NAE members who have been inducted into the Chinese Academy of Engineering include:

Liang-Shih Fan, The Ohio State University (NAE)

Raj Reddy, Carnegie Mellon University (NAE)

Surendra P. Shah, Northwestern University (NAE)

Henry T. Yang, University of California, Santa Barbara (NAE)

Among the new CAE classmates who will be formally inducted at a ceremony in Beijing on June 8, 2018, along with Bill Gates and Dr. Reif, is Professor Nicholas Peppas, who holds the Cockrell Family Regents Chair in Engineering at the University of Texas at Austin. “Membership in the CAE is the highest engineering distinction in China, and the academy is among the most prestigious engineering communities in the world," a press release from the university on December 4 announcing the award proudly explains. “Once elected, foreign members hold lifelong memberships. Peppas is one of 18 foreign members elected in 2017 and the only member elected from the state of Texas.” The same release also notes: “In China, Peppas has received Honorary Professorships from Sichuan University (Chengdu) and Peking Union Medical College (Beijing) and Master Lecturer recognitions from Shanghai Jiao Tong University (Shanghai) and Peking Union Medical College (Beijing).”

Even more "linked in" with the Chinese academic establishment than Peppas is Dr. Ahsan Kareem, the Robert Moran Professor of Civil & Environmental Engineering & Earth Sciences at Notre Dame University, who is one of the new CAE members. A Notre Dame press release announcing the great 'honor" mentions that Professor Kareem "currently serves as an honorary professor at Tongji University; Southwest Jiaotong University; Hong Kong Polytechnic University; Central South University; Shijiazhuang Tiedo University; and as a distinguished visiting professor at Nanjing Tech University. This is in addition to guest professorships at Beijing Jiaotong University; Chongqing University; the Southeast University, Nanjing; and Tokyo Polytechnic University." The release further notes that "Kareem was also appointed by the State Council of the People’s Republic of China as a high-end consultant to Tongji University — the highest level of appointment given to a foreign expert in China."

As is evident from the bios of the American inductees into the CAE, they have been buddying up with Chinese universities for some time now, with some of them holding visiting professorships and consultancies in China that, undoubtedly, have proven lucrative for themselves, though not so much in terms of advancing academic freedom and genuine scholarship. Academic freedom, to which they all pay lip service, does not exist, of course, in the rigidly policed (and brutally enforced) world of Orwellian thought control that is daily life in the glorious People’s Republic. Unfortunately, that thought control is increasingly the reality in American academe as well, as American colleges, universities, and think tanks eagerly accept more and more funding from Communist China’s new billionaire “philanthropists” and state-owned corporations. (See: "China’s Communist Billionaires: Darlings of Harvard, Wall Street, CFR.")

Dr. Wang Dan, a leader of the 1989 Tiananmen Square student protests (that turned into a massacre), penned a recent op-ed that appeared in the New York Times (of all places!) lamenting the fact that the communist thought police at many American colleges and universities are almost as prevalent and oppressive as in China. Dr. Wang, who spent nearly seven years in prison for his Tiananmen participation (he was one of the “lucky” ones who weren’t ground into hamburger under the People’s Liberation Army tank treads), writes in his op-ed entitled “Beijing Hinders Free Speech In America” that members of the China Students and Scholars Association, which has chapters at many of our universities, operate as a spying and enforcement arm of the Chinese government. The same can be said for the Confucius Institutes, another gestapo arm of China’s Ministry of Education that enforces CPC orthodoxy on American campuses. In a 2013 article entitled “China U,” in the left-wing magazine The Nation, University of Chicago anthropology professor emeritus Marchall Sahlins stated: “Confucius Institutes censor political discussions and restrain the free exchange of ideas.” And, he asked, “Why, then, do American universities sponsor them?” Professor Sahlins notes that the Confucius Institutes are “governed by a council of high state and party officials from various political departments and chaired by a member of the Politburo, Vice Premier Liu Yandong.” American university officials look the other way and pretend not to notice what the Confucius Institute and the China Students and Scholars Association are doing. But as Professor Sahlins charges, “by hosting a Confucius Institute, they have become engaged in the political and propaganda efforts of a foreign government in a way that contradicts the values of free inquiry and human welfare to which they are otherwise committed.” That is a rather mild condemnation of the blatant betrayal — not only of their students’ rights, but of American society — that these university officials are engaged in.

President Reif's MIT, naturally, boasts a thriving chapter of the China Students and Scholars Association. And as Selwyn Duke pointed out in The New American this past April, MIT Press has published an outrageously subversive children’s book entitled Communism for Kids by Bini Adamczak, “a Berlin-based social theorist and artist.” Well, we can’t wait for the kiddies to get to MIT (or the local community college) to begin learning about the glories of Marxism-Leninism and “the wonderful world that could be,” right? The MIT Press promotional for its propaganda for tots says of Adamczak’s book:

Once upon a time, people yearned to be free of the misery of capitalism. How could their dreams come true? This little book proposes a different kind of communism, one that is true to its ideals and free from authoritarianism. Offering relief for many who have been numbed by Marxist exegesis and given headaches by the earnest pompousness of socialist politics, it presents political theory in the simple terms of a children’s story, accompanied by illustrations of lovable little revolutionaries experiencing their political awakening.

Then, by the time they get to MIT (if not before) they’ll be ready for Chairman Mao’s Little Red Book, and ready, as well, to wield it as a member of the Red Guards, to implement the Cultural Revolution here, as it was murderously implemented in China.

The Chinese Academy of Engineering falls under the authority of the State Council of the People's Republic of China, the regime's main executive ruling body, whose head is China’s premier, currently Li Kequiang. Are the privileged members of the Chinese Academy of Engineering less slavishly instruments of totalitarian ideology than were the German engineers that built Hitler’s war machine? Simply read a few entries from the CAE website to remove any doubts. It is replete with entries such as this October 25, 2017 Communist Party propaganda spiel entitled “Xi's thought enshrined in CPC Constitution.”



"The Communist Party of China (CPC) added ‘Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era’ to its Constitution on Tuesday,” the CAE entry breathlessly states. “The amendment, approved at the 19th CPC National Congress, juxtaposes Xi's thought with Marxism-Leninism, Mao Zedong Thought, Deng Xiaoping Theory, the Theory of Three Represents, and the Scientific Outlook on Development,” the propaganda release continues. “Enshrining Xi's thought into the Party Constitution has proved the main highlight of the congress, signifying a leap forward in the sinicization of Marxism. The resolution on the amendment to the Constitution states that with the integration of theory and practice, Chinese communists, with Xi as their chief representative, have given shape to the new thought since the 18th CPC National Congress.”

The CAE entry, which is not unusual for unabashed, full-throated rhapsodizing over every CPC dogmatic announcement, states further: “This year marks the 150th anniversary of the publication of Karl Marx's iconic book ‘Das Kapital,’ while 2018 marks the 170th anniversary of the Communist Manifesto as well as the 40th anniversary of socialist China's launch of the reform and opening-up drive. Xi believes that the new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics means ‘Scientific socialism is full of vitality in 21st century China, and that the banner of socialism with Chinese characteristics is now flying high and proud for all to see.’"

Much thanks for this, of course, goes to billionaire crony capitalists such as Bill Gates, academics such as Dr. Reif, Dr. Vest, and Professor Peppas, and the American universities and corporations that have enabled “the banner of socialism with Chinese characteristics” to fly “high and proud for all to see."

Related articles:

China’s Communist Billionaires: Darlings of Harvard, Wall Street, CFR

America's Cultural Revolution

Brainwashing Shocker: MIT Press Releases “Communism for Kids” Book

Trump’s China Entourage: Heavy With Goldman Sachs, Rothschild, CFR Globalists

Global ObamaCare & the “Good Club” Billionaires

China Buys U.S. Firms at Record Rate

Is the U.S. Being Colonized By Communist China?

Obama, Clinton, China, & Wall Street: The "Silk Road" Trade Scheme

China Cracks Down Hard on Dissent; Blames "Foreign Hostile Forces"

China: Staking Claim in the New World Order