Thursday, 25 July 2019

WA Post Downplays Monumental Achievement Due to Race & Gender

Written by 

On the 50th anniversary of one of the greatest achievements in human history - putting a man on the moon - was downplayed by the Washington Post plainly for the lack of diversity. Dr. Duke Pesta of FreedomProject Academy rips into the Post for their headlines over the years.

