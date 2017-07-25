We Need to Change How We Measure Congress’ ‘Productivity’

From Observer:

Big brother rapidly passing a bunch of bills chips away at citizens’ freedom.

Complaints about a “do-nothing” Congress are a bit like lamenting that doctors aren’t performing enough amputations. Yet, again we’re being told that the Ryan-McConnell 115th Congress “will be the most unproductive in 164 years.”

Such complaints would make sense if the unproductive sector were Motor City, American farming or Silicon Valley. But far from cars, corn or computer software, what does Congress “produce”?

Laws generally (exceptions include “housekeeping” measures) constitute the governmental removal of freedoms; new taxes to rob the citizenry; and big-government programs on which to waste those fleeced funds.

Photo of capitol building: Architect of the Capitol