Intel Committee Chairman Nunes: "Clear Link" From DNC/Clinton Campaign "to Russia"

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.; shown) says that there is evidence of collusion with Russia during the 2016 election — but it’s not with the Trump campaign. He told Fox News there is a “clear link” between Democrats and Russia. Both recently revealed facts and history show that he is correct in his assertion.

While Democrats, the mainstream liberal media, and others have focused on unproven (and apparently unprovable) allegations that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to influence the results of the 2016 election and guarantee a Trump presidency, Nunes says the real evidence points at “the Hillary Clinton campaign,” which “hired a law firm, who hire Fusion GPS, who hired a foreign agent, who then got information from the Russians on the other campaign.” Nunes said this is a “clear link to Russia.”

Nunes made his remarks Monday, the same day his committee voted unanimously to allow Democrats to release their memo rebutting the Republican memo showing FISA abuses in the Trump/Russia investigation. He said that Democrats have shown hypocrisy in their criticism of the Republican memo, adding, ““It seems like the counterintelligence investigation should have been opened up against the Hillary campaign when they got ahold of the dossier. But that didn't happen, either.”

Nunes’ claim that Christopher Steele “got information from the Russians” for his “dossier” is based on the so-called “second memo,” which is actually a heavily redacted copy of the criminal referral against Steele. That memo was released earlier this week by Senators Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Lindsay Graham (R-S.C.) and shows that Steele “gathered much of his information from Russian government sources inside Russia.”

Wait. Isn’t this whole investigation (read: circus) about whether the Trump campaign served as a conduit for Russia to influence the election? But how about the DNC and the Clinton campaign? It seems obvious that basing the “dossier” on “information from Russian government sources inside Russia,” and then circulating that “dossier” to investigators and leaking it to the media, is a great way to help Russia attempt to influence the election.

It begins to look as though BuzzFeed, and not WikiLeaks (as the Left has claimed), is the media instrument of the Kremlin in the West — whether the folks over at the liberal screed-site know it or not.

Nunes’ remarks about the Clinton campaign hiring “a law firm, who hire Fusion GPS, who hired a foreign agent, who then got information from the Russians on the other campaign” bring up another interesting point that this writer made in a previous article: It was the DNC and Clinton campaign that worked with a foreign operative (Steele) to influence the election by presenting a spurious “dossier” (which has subsequently been entirely discredited) to investigators as if it contained established fact. What Nunes’ remarks and the Grassley/Graham memo add to that is that the foreign operative (Steele) used information gathered from the very foreign power the “dossier” purports to confront.

Hypocrisy does not seem like a strong enough word.

In what The New American’s William F. Jasper called the “Memo Wars,” that “dossier,” as Jasper pointed out, “is now the subject of a rehabilitation effort” by the very people who used it to launch the investigation that has morphed into the Mueller probe.

It is increasingly obvious that the FBI and DOJ abused the readily abusable FISA process to target the Trump campaign using — as an excuse, a pretense — a “dossier” that was both fueled by the Russian government and filled to the margins with utter fabrications. But considering the lengths that Democrats will go to defend and regurgitate their “Trump/Russia collusion” narrative, this is really no surprise.

So, the DNC and the Clinton campaign paid a foreign operative to gather information from a foreign power that both the DNC and Clinton campaign said is hostile to the United States. This spurious informtion was then used to produce the “dossier” that was then both leaked it to the media and used it to paint a picture of Donald Trump as “Putin’s puppet.” Yet, it is Trump and not Clinton who is being investigated for ties to Russia. No wonder Nunes said that “the counterintelligence investigation should have been opened up against the Hillary campaign.”

And while Nunes’ remarks were limited to just the information related to the memos, that information is merely the tip of the Clinton/Russia iceberg. In fact, the connections between Clinton and Russia go far and wide. As this writer reported in an article that originally appeared in the February 20, 2017 print edition of The New American and was later published online, there are enough damning connections between Clinton and Moscow to make a good case for collusion. A sampling of those connections — as revealed in the leaked Clinton/DNC e-mails published by WikiLeaks — shows that:

• As secretary of state, Clinton “reset” relations with Putin’s Russia, which helped the Clinton Foundation and its donors make millions of dollars off a deal that sold the mining company Uranium One (and 25 percent of our strategic uranium production) to Russia.

• John Podesta, Clinton’s campaign manager, is involved in a huge financial/national security scandal involving his position as an executive board member of Joule Global Stichting, a company owned by Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg and Putin’s state-owned RUSNANO corporation.

• Secretary of State Clinton set up multi-billion dollar deals and transfers of U.S. technology to help Vladimir Putin build Skolkovo, Russia’s high-tech Silicon Valley, concerning which the FBI has issued “an extraordinary warning” noting that Russia may use this cooperation to obtain America’s “sensitive or classified research development facilities and dual-use technologies.”

As this writer asserted at that time:

Considering what the e-mails show of Clinton’s close ties to Russia and Putin, her assertion that Trump is Putin’s “puppet” is a classic case of the pot calling the kettle black. Furthermore, it boggles the mind that the woman who delivered U.S. technology into the hands of Russia would then accuse Putin of directing a hacking campaign to help her political opponent. Was it the technology she helped supply that was used to do the hacking?

Although the new information coming out as a result of the “Memo Wars” is not shocking to those who have been following the Clinton shell game closely, it certainly adds to what is already known about Clinton/Russian connections/collusion. Taken in parts or in whole, it is obvious that this information backs up Nunes’ claims of a “clear link” between Democrats and Russia.

The only question left, really, is what will be done about it. For his part, Nunes seems prepared to tear down the Democrat house of cards. And President Trump — having spent his first year in the White House being accused of what the evidence increasingly shows his opponent actually did — is likely to lend the full support of his administration. If so, it may soon be all over for the Obama/Clinton/DNC cabal.

