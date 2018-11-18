Congressman: We’ll Take Your Guns Because We Have Nukes

Liberal Democratic congressmen have been proposing tougher gun control measures for the coming session when they will take control of the House of Representatives.

But one Democrat wants more than more useless background checks that won’t stop gun crimes or mass shooting. Representative Eric Swalwell (shown), who represents San Francisco, says it’s time for the government to force Americans who own what he calls assault weapons to give them up.

And if they don’t, Swalwell reminded the recalcitrant that the government has nuclear weapons.

You read that right. A Democratic congressman has said Americans who resist his totalitarian plan to seize legally purchased firearms might be incinerated in a nuclear blast.

Swalwell’s Proposal

Swalwell’s give-them-up-or-we’ll-seize-them plan appeared in May as an op-ed in USA Today. Swalwell made no bones about his intentions: Give up your semi-auto or else. “We should ban possession of military-style semiautomatic assault weapons, we should buy back such weapons from all who choose to abide by the law, and we should criminally prosecute any who choose to defy it by keeping their weapons.” the totalitarian-minded Democrat wrote.

Swalwell’s excuse for such a drastic measure are mass shootings such as that in Parkland, Florida, whose “teens have taught us there is no right more important than every student’s right to come home after class. The right to live is supreme over any other.”

According to Swalwell, a former prosecutor, Americans do not have a right to own “assault weapons,” and he quoted the late conservative Supreme Court justice Antonin Scalia to make his point. Scalia, Swalwell averred, “wrote that this right ‘is not unlimited’ and is “not a right to keep and carry any weapon whatsoever in any manner whatsoever and for whatever purpose.”

Swalwell proposed a $15 billion program to buy back every such weapon in the country, which he admitted is “no small sum,” but worth every penny relative to the size of the federal budget. And “what is it worth to American taxpayers to not see our families, friends and neighbors cut down in a hail of gunfire?”

For the record, a “military-style semiautomatic assault weapon” is no different than a semi-automatic pistol or hunting rifle, which fire one round with one pull of the trigger and would be Swalwell’s next target should such a crazy bill as he suggested pass Congress. Leftists gun-grabbers and their media allies have purposely confused and conflated the weapons that Swalwell wants to ban with real the assault rifles that soldiers carry into battle. Those are fully automatic and illegal to own.

We Have The Nukes

Yet Swalwell’s suggestion to prosecute those who don’t along with this totalitarian gun grab wasn’t the worst of it.

Even worse was his response to Twitter user Joe Biggs, who wrote that Swalwell is calling for war against gun owners. “So basically @RepSwalwell wants a war,” he tweeted on November 16. “Because that’s what you would get. You’re outta your f***ng mind if you think I’ll give up my rights and give the gov all the power.”

Swalwell unapologetically returned fire. “And it would be a short war my friend. The government has nukes,” he tweeted. “Too many of them. But they’re legit. I’m sure if we talked we could find common ground to protect our families and communities.”

Biggs was astonished. “So our government would nuke its own country in order to take guns?” he asked.

“Don’t be so dramatic,” the San Francisco Democrat replied. “You claiming you need a gun to protect yourself against the government is ludicrous. But you seem like a reasonable person. If an assault weapons ban happens, I’m sure you’ll follow law.”

When a congressman brings up the A-bomb in a discussion about seizing legally purchased firearms, Americans just might believe they need guns to defend themselves from an out-of-control government — even if that government possesses nuclear weapons. And anyway, amusingly enough, Swalwell himself explained in that tweet why his gun grab won’t stop mass shootings: Only law-abiding citizens obey gun-control laws.

And Swalwell might have a difficult time persuading the armed forces of the United States to launch a war on gun owners.

“My oath instructs me to defend the constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic,” replied one military man to the Swalwell’s nuke-the-gun-owners threat. So, @RepSwalwell what makes you think that I and my brothers/sisters at arms will be on your side.”

If you don’t think liberal lawmakers are coming for your guns, think again.