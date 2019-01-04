New Democrat Party Revealed: F-Bomb Rant About Impeachment

The face of the new Democratic Party revealed itself yesterday with a profane victory speech from anti-American socialist Representative Rashida Tlaib (shown).

The Muslim leftist from Michigan’s 13th district divulged just the cadre of dangerous radicals who might soon be in control of the party when garden-variety, old whites such as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi depart the scene.

Tlaib F-bombed her listeners — not that the addled progressive crackpots cared — when she flatly stated that she and her anti-American colleagues would impeach President Trump.

Just Off the Train From Crazy Town

Tlaib is one of two Muslim women in Congress. The other is Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, a hijab-wearing Somali immigrant who, as a state legislator, opposed a bill to harden penalties against female genital mutilation. She also married her brother, reports allege, to commit immigration fraud.

At a party sponsored by the radical MoveOn.org, Tlaib explained what was coming for Trump in detailing a conversation she apparently had with her son:

Don’t you ever, ever, let anybody take away your roots, your culture, who you are. Ever. Because when you [hang onto those things], people love you and you win. And when your son looks at you and says, “Mama, look, you won. Bullies don’t win.” And I said, “Baby they don’t. Because we’re gonna go in there and we’re gonna impeach the motherf***er.”

Tlaib’s command of profanity, like many women of her generation, is formidable. Whether she always uses such language in speaking with her son we are not given to know.

We do know that she is committed to every nutty nostrum that gurgles out the progressive brain pan. College tuition and medical care will be “free.” The borders will open to more immigrants such as Tlaib’s parents. Voting rights will be “restored.”

Pollution, she says, is a racial matter, while cutting the budget of the Environmental Protection Agency is “bullying,” and “I don’t tolerate bullies,” as her F-bomb impeachment rant disclosed.

Newspaper Column

In the Detroit Free-Press yesterday, the newly-minted congresswoman and a co-author spewed anti-Trump impeachment nonsense that, happily, eschewed F-bombs.

“President Donald Trump is a direct and serious threat to our country,” the hysterical jeremiad began. “On an almost daily basis, he attacks our Constitution, our democracy, the rule of law and the people who are in this country. His conduct has created a constitutional crisis that we must confront now.”

Trump has not only perpetrated “high crimes and misdemeanors,” but has also ordered “the cruel and unconstitutional imprisonment of children and their families at the southern border,” the pair wrote.

After that bit of fake news, the bilious duo averred that Congress needn’t wait for Special Counsel Robert Mueller to conclude his probe to determine whether Trump committed any impeachable offenses. It’s not Mueller’s job to determine whether to impeach. “That is the responsibility of the U.S. Congress.”

Wrote Tlaib and her coauthor:

Each passing day brings new damage to the countless people hurt by this lawless president’s actions. We cannot undo the trauma that he is causing to our people, and this nation. Those most vulnerable to his administration’s cruelty are counting on us to act — act to remove the president and put this country on a path to true justice.

As impeachment goes, Representative Brad Sherman (D-California), introduced an impeachment bill yesterday. It accused Trump of attempting to obstruct the FBI’s probe into his former national security chief, General Michael Flynn, by firing FBI honcho James Comey.

The Donald’s retort?

How do you impeach a president who has won perhaps the greatest election of all time, done nothing wrong (no Collusion with Russia, it was the Dems that Colluded), had the most successful first two years of any president, and is the most popular Republican in party history 93%?

Oath on the Koran

Tlaib exposed her true loyalties when she was sworn in yesterday.

She took her oath on Thomas Jefferson’s Koran. The provenance of the Islamic holy book presumably lent an air of patriotism to the ceremony. But it was a Koran nonetheless.

She also wore a Palestinian thawb, a long Arab tunic.

The first congressman sworn in on the Koran was former Representative Keith Ellison (D-Minn.), the anti-American radical leftists who just became Minnesota’s attorney general despite credible allegations that he seriously beat up his girlfriend.

Ellison’s replacement in Congress is Omar, the woman suspected of marrying her brother.

